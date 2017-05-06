🎥 Famous Figures graced Hays stage Friday

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Cesar Chazez rallied farm workers, CoCo Channel glammed it up with her fashion and bassist Victor Wooten rocked out with a full auditorium at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center at Fort Hays State University.

Twenty-eight fifth-grade students competed Friday in the annual Famous Figures competition.

The contest is open to any fifth grader in Ellis County. The students are selected by their schools to compete in the final contest, which is coordinated by the Hays Arts Council and sponsored by the Hays Rotary Club.

Students give performances in costume that are two to three minutes long as a famous figure or historical characters.

A judging paneling then asks them a question or two in character about the figure they are portraying.

Students are scored on their material, script creativity, acting and response to questions.

Brenda Meder, executive director of the Hays Arts Council, said the event went beautifully.

“This group of kids were as respectful, professional, dedicated and motivated as any adults,” she said.

Leonardo Hernandez, fifth grader at O’Louhglin Elementary School, said he chose to portray Cesar Chavez at the urging of his mother who said he had a resemblance to the champion of the migrant farm worker movement.

“He was a lot different,” said Hernandez, who placed first in the competition. “He had a unique personality, and he helped people in need.”

Brendon Stults, fifth grader at Wilson Elementary, said he chose to portray John Elway because his family has always been Broncos fans. He said he learned new aspects of his idle’s life.

“I didn’t know he liked baseball and track as a kid,” Stults.

Jacob Wente watched videos to prepare for his roll as FredAstaire.

“I like dancing, and he just popped into my head. He is a really fun actor,” he said.

The winners of the contest are as follows:

1st Place — Cesar Chavez — Leonardo Hernandez — O’Loughlin

2nd Place — CoCo Chanel — Madighan Norris — Holy Family

3rd Place — Victor Wooten — Nate Henderson — Wilson

4th Place — Apacia of Alexandria — Jessica Feyerherm — Lincoln

5th Place (tie) — Elizabeth Blackwell – Madelyn Rozean — Holy Family

5th Place (tie) — Martin Luther – Christian Burkholder — Roosevelt

5th Place (tie) — Elizabeth Bacon Custer – Beth Bowles — Roosevelt

Additional participants included:

Grace Kelly – Hannah Klein — Roosevelt

Milton Bradley – Elijah McCulloug — Wilson

Melania Trump – Mahala Gregg — O’Loughlin

Carroll Shelby — Austin Carroll — Ellis

Laura Ingalls Wilder — Kaydawn Haag — St. Mary’s

Garret Morgan — Xavier Ellis — Lincoln

Helen Keller — EmmaRae Rupp — Victoria

John Elway — Brendan Stults — Wilson

Nastia Liukin — Brenlynn Albers — O’Loughlin

Neil Armstrong — Carter Jones — Roosevelt

Nadia Comaneci — Hailey Klein — Roosevelt

Hydna of Sicone — Addison Otte — Lincoln

Fred Astaire — Jacob Wente — O’Loughlin

Ruth Handler — Kate Pope — Holy Family

Elizabeth Polly — Ava Reed — St. Mary’s

Jerome Case — Dalton North — Ellis

Anna Pavlova — Brooke Racke — Holy Family

William Harley — Justus Nelson — Lincoln

Malala Yousafzai — Samantha Albin — Wilson

Julia Child — Brennan Moeckel — Victoria

Ginger Rogers — Evyn Cox — Roosevelt