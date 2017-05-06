Hays Post

Ellis High School to graduate 33 on May 13

Ellis High School will graduate 33 senioellis high school exteriorrs during commencement ceremonies at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in the school’s gymnasium.

Nicole Carroll, seventh-12th grade counselor, will be the featured speaker.

Co-Valedictorians  are Lindsay Augustine, Brittany Bollig, Jessica Gamez-Ramos, Dalton Hensley, Jasmyn Hernandez, Lyla Meserve and Derek Pfeifer.

2017 Graduate Awards include:

KU Alumni Association — Kansas Honor Scholars

Lindsay Augustine, Brittany Bollig, Jessica Gamez-Ramos, Dalton Hensley, Jasmyn Hernandez, Lyla Meserve, and Derek Pfeifer

Kansas High School Activities Association Good Citizenship Award

Nathan Cox and Jessica Gamez-Ramos

Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award

Jessica Gamez-Ramos

Outstanding Senior Math/Science Award

Brittany Bollig

Kansas Lieutenant Governor’s Community Service Award

Jessica Gamez-Ramos

The complete senior class is as follows:

*+ Lindsay Rae Augustine

* Trayton Dean Kroeger

* Taylor Vaughn Beisner

Brevin Lee LaBarge

* Brayden Lee Bittel

* Ashley Morgan Mattheyer

* Brittany Jane Bollig

* Austin William Meis

*+ Kassi Nikole Brown

* Lyla Dawn Meserve

* Nathan William John Cox

* Katelynn Renee Milbourne

Clayton Jeremy Feik

* Brandon Albert North

*+ Allie Rae Frickey

*+ Derek Lee Pfeifer

Spencer Lee Fuller

Zakarie Daniel Ramos

*+ Jessica Denisse Gamez-Ramos

*+ Lexie Taylor Rome

*+ Dalton Roy Hensley

Samuel Martin Rupp

* Jasmyn Maria Hernandez

* Tanner Layn Small

* Kylee Wayne Hollingshead

* Easton Niles Smith

Chase Lee Hudson

*+ Joshua Graham Smith

Clinton Lester Irvin

Bradley Reid Elton Wallace

*+ Catherine Ashton Marie Johnson

   Joseph Carroll Wynn

* Bryce William Keithley

 * Denotes a 3.00 or above cumulative GPA

+ Denotes a Dr. G.A. Surface National Honor Society Member