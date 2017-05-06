Ellis High School to graduate 33 on May 13

Ellis High School will graduate 33 senio rs during commencement ceremonies at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in the school’s gymnasium.

Nicole Carroll, seventh-12th grade counselor, will be the featured speaker.

Co-Valedictorians are Lindsay Augustine, Brittany Bollig, Jessica Gamez-Ramos, Dalton Hensley, Jasmyn Hernandez, Lyla Meserve and Derek Pfeifer.

2017 Graduate Awards include:

KU Alumni Association — Kansas Honor Scholars

Lindsay Augustine, Brittany Bollig, Jessica Gamez-Ramos, Dalton Hensley, Jasmyn Hernandez, Lyla Meserve, and Derek Pfeifer

Kansas High School Activities Association Good Citizenship Award

Nathan Cox and Jessica Gamez-Ramos

Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award

Jessica Gamez-Ramos

Outstanding Senior Math/Science Award

Brittany Bollig

Kansas Lieutenant Governor’s Community Service Award

Jessica Gamez-Ramos

The complete senior class is as follows:

*+ Lindsay Rae Augustine * Trayton Dean Kroeger * Taylor Vaughn Beisner Brevin Lee LaBarge * Brayden Lee Bittel * Ashley Morgan Mattheyer * Brittany Jane Bollig * Austin William Meis *+ Kassi Nikole Brown * Lyla Dawn Meserve * Nathan William John Cox * Katelynn Renee Milbourne Clayton Jeremy Feik * Brandon Albert North *+ Allie Rae Frickey *+ Derek Lee Pfeifer Spencer Lee Fuller Zakarie Daniel Ramos *+ Jessica Denisse Gamez-Ramos *+ Lexie Taylor Rome *+ Dalton Roy Hensley Samuel Martin Rupp * Jasmyn Maria Hernandez * Tanner Layn Small * Kylee Wayne Hollingshead * Easton Niles Smith Chase Lee Hudson *+ Joshua Graham Smith Clinton Lester Irvin Bradley Reid Elton Wallace *+ Catherine Ashton Marie Johnson Joseph Carroll Wynn

* Bryce William Keithley * Denotes a 3.00 or above cumulative GPA + Denotes a Dr. G.A. Surface National Honor Society Member