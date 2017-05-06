Ellis High School to graduate 33 on May 13

Ellis High School will graduate 33 seniors during commencement ceremonies at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in the school’s gymnasium.
Nicole Carroll, seventh-12th grade counselor, will be the featured speaker.
Co-Valedictorians are Lindsay Augustine, Brittany Bollig, Jessica Gamez-Ramos, Dalton Hensley, Jasmyn Hernandez, Lyla Meserve and Derek Pfeifer.
2017 Graduate Awards include:
KU Alumni Association — Kansas Honor Scholars
Lindsay Augustine, Brittany Bollig, Jessica Gamez-Ramos, Dalton Hensley, Jasmyn Hernandez, Lyla Meserve, and Derek Pfeifer
Kansas High School Activities Association Good Citizenship Award
Nathan Cox and Jessica Gamez-Ramos
Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award
Jessica Gamez-Ramos
Outstanding Senior Math/Science Award
Brittany Bollig
Kansas Lieutenant Governor’s Community Service Award
Jessica Gamez-Ramos
The complete senior class is as follows:
*+ Lindsay Rae Augustine
* Trayton Dean Kroeger
* Taylor Vaughn Beisner
Brevin Lee LaBarge
* Brayden Lee Bittel
* Ashley Morgan Mattheyer
* Brittany Jane Bollig
* Austin William Meis
*+ Kassi Nikole Brown
* Lyla Dawn Meserve
* Nathan William John Cox
* Katelynn Renee Milbourne
Clayton Jeremy Feik
* Brandon Albert North
*+ Allie Rae Frickey
*+ Derek Lee Pfeifer
Spencer Lee Fuller
Zakarie Daniel Ramos
*+ Jessica Denisse Gamez-Ramos
*+ Lexie Taylor Rome
*+ Dalton Roy Hensley
Samuel Martin Rupp
* Jasmyn Maria Hernandez
* Tanner Layn Small
* Kylee Wayne Hollingshead
* Easton Niles Smith
Chase Lee Hudson
*+ Joshua Graham Smith
Clinton Lester Irvin
Bradley Reid Elton Wallace
*+ Catherine Ashton Marie Johnson
Joseph Carroll Wynn
* Bryce William Keithley
* Denotes a 3.00 or above cumulative GPA
+ Denotes a Dr. G.A. Surface National Honor Society Member