🎥 TMP-Marian ACE auction preliminary totals announced

By JEFF BRULL

TMP Marian Advancement Dir.

TMP-Marian Jr. High/Sr. High has announced the following preliminary totals from the April 29 Auction for Christian Education (ACE) 2017:

$259,251.13 – Total Projected Net Income

$ 93,200.00 – Total Projected from Penny Donors*

$153,219.24 – ACE Item #60**

$ 53,219.24 – Dreiling Trust Match Secured to date

$558,889.61 – Projected Grand Total

While we continue to hone in on the final auction totals for the benefit of the school, we do know that just over $150,000 to date has been raised for the Item #60 matching opportunity.

ACE 2017 Penny Donors and Raffle Winners:

Our Generous Penny Donors

(Each of the below listed penny donors matched 1¢ for each dollar of the regular auction. This does not include item #60.)

In Honor of All Alumni HCC~GCHS~SJMA~SFS~MHS~TMP~TMP-M

In Memory of All Deceased Alumni

Anonymous-Colorado

Anonymous (x 3)-Girls Catholic High School Alumnae

B & L Motels-Bruce & Linda Weilert

In Memory of Jean ’67 (Pfannenstiel) Basgall

Ken & Yvonne Braun

Charles ’54 & Marlene ’54 (Gabel) Brull

Jim ’79 & Anne Brull Family

Car Zone-Greg & Shannon Werth

Class of 1977

Coldwell Banker Executive Realty-Patty ’65 (Werth) Stull & Rich Sieker

Farm Bureau Financial Services-Danny ’93 Dinkel & Dustin ’04 Washburn

In Memory of Marie ’53 (Pfannenstiel) Gabel

Gone Logo Inc.-John & Lisa ’88 (Haas) Flynn

In Memory of Ken & Shirley (Dreiling) Gross

John’s Fencing Service-John ’82 & Amy Moeder

Benno & Mary Karlin Family-Agnes ’61 (Karlin) Shtogren & Clem ’70 Karlin

Norman ’52 & Marilyn Karlin

Kuhn Farms Inc.-Pat & Diane ’79 (Honas) Kuhn

Mike ’83 & Angela Leikam

Midwestern Pipeworks, Inc., Hays, KS-Gary ’71, LouAnn, Brandon ’03, Kelly ’05, & Michelle ’11 Geist

Our Lady Help of Christians, Antonino, KS

In Memory of Daniel ’63 Neuburger

Galen & Cathy Pfeifer

In Memory of Kenny ’51 Schmeidler

In Memory of Patricia Schmidt

St. Anthony Parish, Schoenchen, KS

St. Catherine Parish, Catharine, KS

Doug ’86 & Stephanie Stecklein

Triple Play

Bob ’68 & Susan Wolf Family

2017 ACE Raffle Prize Winners

Friday – April 28, 2017

$500 Cash Drawing #1

(DONATED BY GLASSMAN CORPORATION)

Shannon Christen

$500 Cash Drawing #2

(DONATED BY THE MIKE & LORI HERTEL FAMILY)

Brenda (Dinkel) Schmeidler ‘69

Saturday – April 29, 2017

2016 Ford Focus Hatchback

(DONATED BY: KAY & DICK WERTH – Auto World Used Cars)

Rachel Robben, Hutchinson, KS

$5,000 Cash Raffle Winner

(DONATED BY: A.J. ‘49 & MARJORIE HORINEK of ATWOOD, KS and ERNIE ‘53 & JOAN HORINEK of Madison, WI)

Tom Benoit, Damar, KS

$2,000 Cash Raffle Winner

(DONATED BY: LINUS & BERNEICE WERTH FAMILY)

Geralyn Allen

$1,000 Cash Raffle Winner #1

(DONATED BY: NEIL & ANN GOTTSCHALK)

LaVerna (Braun) Younger ‘50

$1,000 Cash Raffle Winner #2

(DONATED BY: LEROY & BERNICE HERRMAN)

Jason Dinges

$1,000 Cash Raffle Winner #3

(DONATED BY: JOE & VIRGINIA HESS)

Mary (Billinger) Arrambidez ’72, Tyler, TX

$1,000 Cash Raffle Winner #4

(DONATED BY: HAYS CAR & TRUCK ALIGNMENT / JIM WERTH & DAVE WERTH)

Marvin Kaiser

What is the special project for ACE Item #60?

When the main administration building was built over 100 years ago, it housed two bathrooms on each floor, specifically for use by young men. Since that time, with the addition of the ladies from Marian High and later adding the junior high, as well as the increased attendance at school events open to the public, a real need has risen for larger bathrooms for the school’s female population and renovating the men’s bathrooms for students and guests with physical disabilities.

The plan calls for new women’s restrooms in the east wing of the building in the current open airway next to the new elevator, starting on the first floor all the way to the fourth floor. This option would be more cost efficient and less disruptive to our students than trying to cut space from existing classrooms and offers the room needed for stall space.

There is still nearly $100,000 available from the matching gift.

The Leo J. & Albina Dreiling Trust has generously agreed to match up to $150,000 of every dollar after the first $100,000 has been raised for the special project for ACE 2017 Item #60. The next roughly $100,000 received will be matched dollar for dollar.

Go to https://tmp-m.org/ace to make your gift, or mail your gift today to TMP-Marian Alumni Assn., 1701 Hall Street, Hays, KS 67601. Please, also, reach out if you’d like to visit more about this opportunity. We will be making a few calls as well and appreciate your time, generosity, and prayers. Thank you for your support. May God bless you!