🎥 Sen. Moran highlights snow storms in western Kansas on Senate floor

OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) this week spoke on the Senate floor to highlight the snow storms that hit Kansas and surrounding states over the weekend, destroying crops and killing livestock.

“These storms are another vivid reminder of the challenges faced each day by farmers and ranchers trying to produce a crop or raise cattle,” Sen. Moran said. “In agriculture, a family’s economic situation can change at a moment’s notice. A weekend weather event causes a simple inconvenience for most people – for ag producers, it is the difference between having a crop to harvest or having nothing to sell at the end of the year.”

About 75 percent of the cattle on feed in the United States are located in the area hit by the storm. Feedlots are reporting that the death loss will be in the thousands of head. This impact comes only weeks after wildfires in Kansas destroyed ranches and killed thousands of cattle.”