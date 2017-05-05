Surrounded by his loving family, William “Bill” Rupp passed away on Saturday, April 29 at Grace Pointe in Greeley.

Bill was born on July 17, 1931, in Hays, Kansas, the sixth child of Gabe and Josie (Wolf) Rupp and grew up in a large, tight-knit family including many aunts, uncles and cousins who made every gathering a celebration. As a freshman and sophomore in high school, Bill attended seminary in Herman, PA. When he decided his calling was not the priesthood, he returned to Hays to play basketball and finish high school. Wanting to continue his education and continue playing basketball, Bill studied at Fort Hays until he was drafted into the United States Army and assigned to camp in Indiana. It was while the camp was being moved from Indiana to Colorado that he stopped in Hays and met the woman he was meant to love and cherish, Joan Halbleib, whom he married in 1954.

Throughout the years, Bill pursued his education receiving a Bachelor degree, a Masters and finally a PhD, always with the support of his wife and the children as they arrived. As his education continued, so did the opportunities for his family as they lived and traveled to destinations providing Bill with experiences to enhance his chosen profession as a teacher, coach, professor, administrator and mentor. The family enjoyed “learning geography by experiencing it” via Bill’s varied work postings. They had homes in Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado, a small apartment in Corvallis, Oregon, an army barracks in Sante Fe, NM and a tent in Estacada, OR.

Bill considered his family as his greatest achievement. He delighted in his children’s, his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s accomplishments. There was no bigger fan at baseball, basketball, football, soccer and volleyball games, at concerts and recitals when his grandchildren were participating. Serving years as a sports’ official, he was affectionately known as “Candy Man” because he passed out butterscotch candy and tootsie rolls to everyone he met, often embarrassing the ones he loved most. His grandchildren will always remember their grandparents sitting in the stands, Grandma sitting quietly while Grandpa made his presence known from the stands. Teammates and friends all knew and loved Grandpa because he never knew a stranger.

An active member of St Mary Catholic Church where he served as Pastoral Council president; Bill was a Knights of Columbus member, a founding member of the Greeley Serra Club, a board member of WIRS, president of the Weld County Council and a Phi Delta Kappa.

Bill’s second career started incidentally when his brother Chuck became ill and needed help in his carpet store. Bill leveraged his school, city and county connections to build a carpet business of his own working from a home office.

Bill is survived by Joan, his wife of 63 years, his children; Susan (Rick) Payne, Mark (Theresa) Rupp, Eric (Lauren Holt) Rupp, Josie (Bruce) Hemmings, Lisa (Greg) Hall, Tony (Bernice) Rupp; his grandchildren; Jennalee, Bill, Jordan, Katie, Jessalyn, Joe, Andy, Danielle, TJ, Amanda, David, Lindsie, Gregory, Taylor, Adam, Taryn, Sara, Chris, Audrey, Logan, Katie, Keenan, Michaela, Maddie, Brady, Jeremiah and Zach; and his great-children; Kieran, Rowan, Hazel, Asa, Violet, Julia, Ezra, Rylee, Marshall, Wyatt, Beau, Payton, Leah, Natalie, Landon and Koda; sister, Nitzi Wasinger, brothers Tom and Jim and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Lou Campbell and brothers, Charles, Ernest, Don and Dan.

Funeral services begin with a Rosary at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2222 23rd Ave., Greeley, followed by the funeral Mass at 11:30 am. A light luncheon will be served in the Parish Hall immediately after the service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W 28th St, Greeley at 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to St. Mary Catholic School and Suncrest Hospice.