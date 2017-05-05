WAYMASTER: From the Dome to Home May 5

STAR Bonds Financing Act

The Kansas House of Representatives, Tuesday, passed House Bill 2184 which makes numerous changes to the Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) Bond Financing Act.

This bill would allow STAR bond project costs to include expenses for the renovation and expansion of an historic theater. It also eliminates language that allows a county commission or school board to object to a proposed STAR bond district, if it is determined that the STAR bond district would have an adverse effect on property tax revenues. The Secretary of Commerce would no longer be required to approve a city or county option to use all or a portion of transient guest tax revenues to be pledged for principal and interest payments on the STAR bonds. The bill also removes old language in the statute for a STAR bond project that includes auto racetrack facilities. Finally, the bill extends the sunset date for the STAR Bond Financing Act to July 1, 2022.

The bill passed the Kansas House of Representatives by a vote of 112 to 11. I voted “yes.”

Veto Session

The House of Representatives and the Senate returned to Topeka on Monday in attempt to conclude the 2017 legislative session. This time of the legislative calendar is commonly referred to as the Veto Session. There are many issues that both chambers must address before we can close out this session. We will still need to finalize a biennial budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019. In order to balance the budgets for those years, we will most likely need to address a revenue plan, and we must comply with the order from the Kansas Supreme Court earlier this year as far as education funding by creating a new education finance formula.

Omnibus Budget Items: Osawatomie & Lansing Facilities

Last Wednesday, the House Appropriations and Senate Ways and Means committees conducted tours of Osawatomie State Hospital and Lansing Correctional Facility, both institutions which have been discussed during this legislative session.

There are many items that we need to address for Osawatomie State Hospital as far as re-certification by the federal government, updates and renovations to ensure that re-certification, property details as far as the razing of buildings, and allowing guns in state hospitals.

We also have discussed Lansing Correctional Facility by reviewing if a new facility would be warranted. The existing maximum security prison was first built in the 1860’s and the newer, however heavily inefficient, medium security prison was constructed in the 1980’s. However, if we would look at the construction of newer facilities for both, the state could save considerable dollars by not needing about 300 correctional officers for that facility.

Troy L. Waymaster, (R-Bunker Hill) is the 109th Dist. State Representative and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.