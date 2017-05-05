TMP-Marian baseball sweeps Goodland

HAYS, Kan. – The TMP-Marian baseball team swept Goodland 11-1 and 14-7 Thursday to run their winning streak to four. The Monarchs (9-7) scored in every inning in the first game including a five-run first. Cole Zimmerman allowed one hit with a walk and 10 strikeouts in the six inning complete game win. Luke Ruder had two hits including a home runs and drove in three.

The Monarchs scored six in the first and four in the second in the second game. Nick Meis picked up the win, allowing seven runs on nine hits over four innings. Carlos Schwindt pitched three innings of scoreless relief.