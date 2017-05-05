This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Address: 2219 Virginia Drive, Hays

Items for sale: All Clothes and Shoes are just 50 cents each!!!

Multi-Family Garage Sale with lots of children’s clothes, both boys and girls sizes 2T to 6, and adult name brand clothing. Baby and children’s toys and equipment, books, home decor, and much more!

Saturday Only – 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM

————–

Address: 1213 Haney, Hays (corner of 13th and Haney)

Items for sale: Baby Items: Bath tubs, Toys, Blankets, Bouncers, Bassinets

Furniture: Love seat, Bed Frame, Chairs, Appliances

Home Décor Items

Wedding Décor: Cloth Tablecloths, Flowers, Candles, Vases

Other Misc. Items

Friday May 5th 12-7 & Saturday May 6th 10-3

————–

Address: 113 West 34th St., Hays

Items for sale: Dorm room items, beginner bow/arrows, dishes, clothes, women’s shoes, queen bed headboard and footboard, baby crib sheet/accessories, jewelry, misc.

Friday, May 5, 4:00pm to 7:00pm

—————-

Address: 1613 E 28th St Terrace, Hays

Items for sale: Tv stand, kid’s desk, baby girl clothes, lots of baby gear, 4t/5t boy clothes, hand tools, toys, books, glassware, home decor, and lots of misc! Multi-family sale with something for everyone!

Friday, May 5th: 10AM-7PM

—————-

Address: 1027 250th Ave., Hays

Items for sale: Tool boxes air conditioner air compressor rugs mowers lot of other stuff

Day and times: Saturday time 9-?

—————-

Address: 210 E. 18th Street, Hays

Items for sale: Women’s name brand clothing in various sizes, Women’s and Men’s shoes, purses, baby items, home décor, Christmas décor, DVDs, books, etc.

Friday, May 5, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

—————-

Address: 411 East 16th, Hays

Items for sale: Estate Sale : Everything inside and out !! Bedroom sets, sofas, recliners, china, stoneware, sm. appliances, holiday decorations, crystal, home décor, garage items, tools, power tools, etc. LOTS MORE !!!!

Fri. 3-8 pm., Sat. 9-?

—————-

Address: 2007 MacArthur Rd, Hays

Items for sale: Lawn Care Items Kitchen Items Head Boards Furniture Log Chain

Car Ramps Home Decor Antiques Collectibles

Christmas Items

Fri 10 to 6 Sat 9 to 1

—————

Address: 1304 E 21st, Hays

Items for sale: Infant car seat, Car seat covers, Graco stroller, Double stroller, Wooden glider chair, crib, sheets, crib set, Baby carriers, Toys, kid shoes

3 ring binders, DVDs

Clothes women’s size S-XL, Women’s shoes size 10

Books, kitchen items, Home Decor

Many more items!

Saturday, may 6th 8-2

—————



Address: 721 East 12th Street, Hays

Items for sale: Multi-Family Indoor Garage Sale

Kitchen Light

King Size Bedding

Home Décor

Schlage Keyless Keypad Deadbolt (satin nickel)

Bathroom Décor

Small Ice Machine

2015 Ram Bio-Diesel Wheels

Green Machine Bike

HHS Stadium Seat *NEW

Stamp’n up Stamp Sets

Kids Baseball Mitts

Frisbee Golf Discs

Women’s Nike Track Spikes 8.5 and 9.5, Nike Track Running Shoes 8.5, Nike Basketball Shoes 10, Volleyball Shoes 9.5

Football Cleats- Size 8.5, 10 and 11 and Football Girdle

Lots and lots of name brand clothing!

Girl’s- 5T, 5/6, 7/8

Boys- 6/7

Women’s

Jeans, Capris & Shorts Size 26-30 Rock Revival, Miss Me, Big Star, Flying Monkey, BKE

Nike Shorts X-small, Nike Spandex Small

Swimsuits Small, Medium Tops and Large Bottoms

X-Small, Small, Medium, Large Shirts – PINK, Buckle, Express, Guess, Maurices, Abercrombie, Hollister, Etc.

Costume Jewelry

Shoes Sizes 7-10, New Sperry’s 9.5

Handbags- Coach, Brighton, Ralph Lauren, Fossil, Dooney and Bourke, The Sak

Men’s

Jeans Size 34 Regular – Big Star, Buffalo, BKE

New Nike Golf Pants 34/32

Shorts Size 34 – Hurley, Vans, Quicksilver, Volcom

Name Brand T-shirts Small, Medium and Large – Hurley, Element, Billabong, Quicksilver, Archaic

LOTS AND OF MISC.

————–

Address: 1941 Victoria Rd, Hays

2 1/2 miles east of 13th & Canterbury (SIGNS WILL BE POSTED)

Items for sale:

leather motorcycle gear (coat, vest, chaps, hair glove),

motorcycle helmets,

FroggToggs rain gear NWT,

Matchbox & Hot Wheels cars,

Die cast Cars,

Brass,

quilting books,

‘vintage’ patterns from 1940’s, 1950’s and 1960’s,

embroidery thread,

pampered chef,

tupperware,

NICE home decor items,

antique whiskey bottles and shot glasses,

pottery,

Oktoberfest Mugs from 1979-2016,

VINTAGE ITEMS,

VERY NICE Junior Clothes,

Mens L & XL Shirts (some NWT),

Name Brand womens shoes,

And lots of miscellaneous items

Friday 2-7, Saturday 8-12

—————-

Address: 2216 Haney Dr., Hays

Items for sale: Men’s clothes, boys clothes, shoes, jackets; toys, small household items, decor and many other miscellaneous items.

Friday, May 5-3pm-dark, Saturday May 6-8am-10am

—————-

Address: 728 N. 7th Street, WaKeeney

Items for sale: Tools, Home Décor, Furniture, Pickup tool box, roto tiller, girls clothes sizes 10-16 & size 6-6x, Boys clothes size 3T-4T, Women’s clothes & scrubs size 6-8, dressers, assorted kitchen items, stone crocks, jogging stroller, wagon, kids toys…much much more!

Saturday May 6th 8:30 am

——————

Address: 105 W 35th St., Hays

Items for sale: Coach, recliner, coffee table, garage door opener, floor tile, home decor, Xbox 360 w/ games and controllers, men and women’s clothing (several new with tags) and much more.

May 5 1:00 – 8:ish May 6 9:00 – 12:ish

—————–

