Sunny, warmer Friday



Today Sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 46. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Nigh tClear, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

SundaySunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 59.