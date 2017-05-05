Seventh annual Great Planes on the Great Plains will feature WWII legends

The seventh annual Great Planes on the Great Plains Fly-In will be next month at the Hays Regional Airport.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

This year, one of the most famous bombers of World War II, the B-17 Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey” will be at the Hays Regional Airport from May 30 through June 4 and available for rides (for a fee) daily during the Commemorative Air Force visit to Hays.

In addition, the renowned WWII fighter, the P-51 Mustang, will be at the Hays Regional Airport on June 3 and 4. Rides will be available daily on June 3 and 4.

The public is invited to come out and see local aircraft, helicopters, RC aircraft, car shows and enjoy a horseshoe and sand volleyball competition. Admission is free.

“This is a great family-friendly event where people can get up close to some really amazing aircraft that they wouldn’t see on a regular day at the airport,” said Melissa Dixon, executive director of the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau.