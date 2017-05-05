Police: Kansas man crashes vehicle through 2 houses

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Olathe Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two homes.

Police say that the driver drove through one house before crashing into a second home on Thursday evening.

Witnesses say they saw a light blue Ford Taurus driving erratically before the crash. The driver allegedly drove through two other yards before striking the houses.

Officers are investigating the cause of the accident. Police say no injuries were reported.