Police investigate social media threat at Kansas high school

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 457 are investigating alleged threats at Garden City High School.

The school’s administration and Garden City Police Department were contacted late Thursday evening with information about a potential threat made through social media towards the High School, according to a memo from principal Steve Nordby.

The Garden City Police Department interviewed numerous people of interest in the alleged threat.

Garden City High School will hold classes on its regular schedule on Friday.

The school district is working with police and other community agencies to ensure the safety of students and staff.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence on Friday.

Anyone who has specific information related to this threat should contact the Garden City Police Department.