Marion Alene Marcy, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kansas. Marion was born April 15, 1934 at Norwood, Missouri, the daughter of Thomas & Nettie (King) Forrest. Marion was a Farm Wife and homemaker and had been a resident of Wichita County Since 1949.

Marion was a member of the United Methodist Church, serving on several committees including the Co-Chairwoman of the funeral dinner committee for many years. She also was a 4-H Leader, a charter member of the Wichita County Municipal Golf Course, Leoti Bowling League all of Leoti, Kansas. Marion was a master seamstress and quilter providing alterations and clothing for any who had a need.

On February 22, 1952, she married M. Wayne Marcy at Raton, New Mexico. Wayne passed away on March 23, 2006 in Leoti, Kansas.

Marion’s surviving family includes-

One son- Michael & Christy Marcy- Leoti, Kansas

Four daughters-

Belinda & Scott Oldham- Leoti, Kansas

Debra Williams- Wichita, Kansas

Cathy & Russ Wiegers- Leoti, Kansas

Kari & Rodney Vogt- Manhattan, Kansas

A sister-

Bertha (Boots) Gerhardt- Nixa, Missouri

One brother-

John & Linda Moody- Springfield, Missouri

Eleven grandchildren-

Brent & Jena Oldham- Lakin, Kansas

Trisha & Cody Ellis- Lakin, Kansas

Steven & Brandy Marcy- Leoti, Kansas

Renee & Graham McGlynn- Wichita, Kansas

Chad Williams- Wichita, Kansas

Dustin & Anna Wiegers- Pflugerville, Texas

Amanda & Allen Baker- Leoti, Kansas

Julee & Roy Beedy- Leoti, Kansas

Clayton & Liz Oldham- Leoti, Kansas

Nichole & Jason Baker- Scott City, Kansas

Brooke Vogt- Manhattan, Kansas

Eighteen Great Grandchildren-

Colter & Taegan Oldham- Lakin, Kansas

Audrina, Faith, Zachary & Reid Marcy- Leoti, Kansas

Marcy, Cele & Elly Baker- Leoti, Kansas

Chloe & Paisley Baker- Scott City, Kansas

Allison & Gavin McGlynn- Wichita, Kansas

Taylor & Talon Beedy- Leoti, Kansas

Avery & Hadley Wiegers- Pflugerville, Texas

Emily Ellis- Lakin, Kansas

Her parents, husband, three brothers, Tipton, Ivan & Thomas Forrest and two sisters, Jackie Siemens and June Howard precede her in death.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, May 8, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Leoti, Kansas with the Reverend Brad Kirk officiating.

Burial will be in Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas.

Friends may call from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Saturday and from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm Sunday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to Wichita County 4-H or the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.