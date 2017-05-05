Marion Alene Marcy, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kansas. Marion was born April 15, 1934 at Norwood, Missouri, the daughter of Thomas & Nettie (King) Forrest. Marion was a Farm Wife and homemaker and had been a resident of Wichita County Since 1949.
Marion was a member of the United Methodist Church, serving on several committees including the Co-Chairwoman of the funeral dinner committee for many years. She also was a 4-H Leader, a charter member of the Wichita County Municipal Golf Course, Leoti Bowling League all of Leoti, Kansas. Marion was a master seamstress and quilter providing alterations and clothing for any who had a need.
On February 22, 1952, she married M. Wayne Marcy at Raton, New Mexico. Wayne passed away on March 23, 2006 in Leoti, Kansas.
Marion’s surviving family includes-
One son- Michael & Christy Marcy- Leoti, Kansas
Four daughters-
Belinda & Scott Oldham- Leoti, Kansas
Debra Williams- Wichita, Kansas
Cathy & Russ Wiegers- Leoti, Kansas
Kari & Rodney Vogt- Manhattan, Kansas
A sister-
Bertha (Boots) Gerhardt- Nixa, Missouri
One brother-
John & Linda Moody- Springfield, Missouri
Eleven grandchildren-
Brent & Jena Oldham- Lakin, Kansas
Trisha & Cody Ellis- Lakin, Kansas
Steven & Brandy Marcy- Leoti, Kansas
Renee & Graham McGlynn- Wichita, Kansas
Chad Williams- Wichita, Kansas
Dustin & Anna Wiegers- Pflugerville, Texas
Amanda & Allen Baker- Leoti, Kansas
Julee & Roy Beedy- Leoti, Kansas
Clayton & Liz Oldham- Leoti, Kansas
Nichole & Jason Baker- Scott City, Kansas
Brooke Vogt- Manhattan, Kansas
Eighteen Great Grandchildren-
Colter & Taegan Oldham- Lakin, Kansas
Audrina, Faith, Zachary & Reid Marcy- Leoti, Kansas
Marcy, Cele & Elly Baker- Leoti, Kansas
Chloe & Paisley Baker- Scott City, Kansas
Allison & Gavin McGlynn- Wichita, Kansas
Taylor & Talon Beedy- Leoti, Kansas
Avery & Hadley Wiegers- Pflugerville, Texas
Emily Ellis- Lakin, Kansas
Her parents, husband, three brothers, Tipton, Ivan & Thomas Forrest and two sisters, Jackie Siemens and June Howard precede her in death.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, May 8, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Leoti, Kansas with the Reverend Brad Kirk officiating.
Burial will be in Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas.
Friends may call from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Saturday and from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm Sunday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to Wichita County 4-H or the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.