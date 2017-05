Coffee Un-Creamer

A man set down in a cafe and a waitress approached him: “Can I get you something to drink, sir?”

The man replied, “Yes, I’d like a cup of coffee with sugar, but no cream”.

Nodding agreement, the waitress walked off to fill the order and the man read the paper while waiting. A few minutes later, however, the waitress returned and said, “I’m sorry, sir, we are all out of cream — how about with no milk?”

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry