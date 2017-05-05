Katie Scheck, age 93, of Victoria, Kansas died Thursday, May 4, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society of Hays. She was born April 11, 1924, on the family farm north of the Walker Army Air Base, to Joseph P. and Magdalena (Windholz) Scheck.

She worked for the St. Fidelis Friary and The Basilica of St. Fidelis as a sacristan for 30 years. Katie attended school at Walker and Victoria. She was a seamstress for 16 years, made bridal gowns, Mother of the bride dresses and attendant dresses. She worked for Denning’s Drapery and Upholstery Shop in Victoria for several years and worked at Travenol Laboratories for 10 years. She was certified by The Most Reverend Cyril J. Vogel, Bishop of Salina as a member of the Vocation Prayer Apostolate of the Diocese of Salina. Katie was a active member of The Basilica of St. Fidelis, a member of the parish staff, the Liturgy Committee, a Eucharistic Minister, St. Fidelis Christian Mothers Alter Society and Secular Franciscan Order. Katie enjoyed her garden, flowers, canning, baking, playing cards with friends and her family.

Survivors include two brothers, Edwin Scheck, Russell, KS; Linus Scheck and wife, Pat, Macksville, KS; two sisters, Lena Meder, Victoria, KS; Rubin Dinkel, Oakley, KS; three sisters-in-law, Arnita Scheck, Victoria, KS; Jude Scheck, Hays, KS; Maxine Scheck, Russell, KS; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Peter Scheck and wife, Evelyn; Victor Scheck and wife, Marlene “Toots”; Seraphin “Sarie” Scheck; Melvin Scheck; Gilbert Scheck; three sisters, Bertha Denning and husband, Rich; Mary Weigel and husband, Harold; Leona Scheck; two brothers-in-law, Edward Meder and Ralph Dinkel; one sister-in-law, Rita Scheck; one nephew, Charles Scheck; four nieces, Betty (Scheck) Brown, Jennifer (Meder) Lehmann, Gloria (Scheck) McCormick, Judy (Scheck) Brooks.

Services are 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at The Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas. Burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery Victoria, Kansas.

A vigil service is at 7:00 P.M. Friday, followed by a St. Fidelis Christian Mothers rosary both at The Basilica of St. Fidelis.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Saturday, all at The Basilica of St. Fidelis.

Memorial to the St. Fidelis Friary Victoria, Kansas.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Street, Victoria, Kansas 67671 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net