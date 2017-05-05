HPD arrest log, April 27 to 30

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Vanesa Dawn Brown, 20, Hays, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. April 27 in the 500 block of East 20th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Olivas Jr., 21, Hays, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. April 28 in the 300 block of West 12th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chad R. Triplett, 29, Hays, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. April 28 in the 500 block of West 20th on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Darin Joseph Linenberger, 35, Hays, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. April 27 in the 2500 block of Felten on suspicion of domestic battery.

Todd Emanuel Linenberger, 36, Hays, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. April 27 in the 2700 block of Canal on suspicion of domestic battery.

Aaron Lee Boese, 33, Rozel, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. April 30 in the 2800 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Charles Hageman, 19, Great Bend, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. April 30 in the 400 block of Elm on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official and disorderly conduct.

Colby James Jack, 21, Hays, was arrested at 4:29 a.m. April 30 in the 800 block of Vine on suspicion of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Jose Omar Villegas Jr., 28, Hays, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. April 30 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of battery and criminal damage to property.

Cody James Casper, 28, Russell, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. April 30 in Gorham on suspicion of theft and domestic battery.

Bryce Kirby Dockendorf, 30, Almena, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. April 29 in the 1200 block of Main on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Noah Patrick Cleary, 23, Hays, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. April 29 in the 300 block of West 12th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Noah Andrew Nelson, 19, Oberlin, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. April 30 in the 1200 block of 240th Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.