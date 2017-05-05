HHS splits first two games of Diamond Classic

HAYS, Kan. – The Hays High baseball team split their first two games of the Diamond Classic Thursday. The Indians beat Life Prep Academy 12-0 in the opener then lost 12-8 to Great Bend.

The Indians scored six in the first against Life Prep and took advantage of seven errors. Grant Coffman allowed one hit over four innings for the win against Life Prep. Tyrone Winn, Trey VanPelt and Willie Sennet all drove in two runs.

Great Bend used a six-run fourth to take an 11-5 lead and held the Indians off the rest of the way. Tyrone Winn takes the loss, allowing 10 runs on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings. Trey Riggs had two hits and drove in four.

Friday’s schedule

Great Bend vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, 1pm

Salina Central vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, 3pm

Great Bend vs. Life Prep Academy, 5:15pm

Hays vs. Salina Central, 7:15.