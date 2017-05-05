Hays dentist reappointed to Kansas Dental Board

OFFICE OF THE GOV.

Topeka – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback today announced new appointments to boards and commissions.

“I’d like to thank these men and women for their willingness to give their time, talents, and hard work in service to the great State of Kansas. With their help, we can achieve our shared goal of making Kansas the best state in America to raise a family and grow a business,” said Governor Brownback.

The Governor’s Office is always looking for qualified, interested Kansans to serve the state on commissions and boards in their areas of expertise. If you are interested in serving on a commission or board, please visit http://governor.ks.gov/serving-kansans/office-of-appointments.

Firefighters Memorial Advisory Committee

Duane Banzet, Neodesha

Children’s Cabinet

Terri Rice, Wichita

Jerry Henry, Cummings

Kansas Water Authority

Ted Nighswonger, Lenora

Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission

Derek Ramos, Garden City

Sentencing Commission

Dan Dunbar, Lawrence

State Fair Board

Virginia Crossland-Macha, Gas (reappointment)

Emergency Medical Services Board

Dr. Joel Hornung, Council Grove (reappointment)

Chad Pore, Greensburg (reappointment)

Kansas Dental Board

Dr. Jarrod Jones, Hays (reappointment)

Dr. Stanley Wint, Gardner

Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Thomas “Artie” Lucas, Olathe

Kansas Selective Service Systems

Blaine Van Meter, Scandia

John Altevogt, Edwardsville

David Lightner, Olathe

Don Alexander, Parsons

Deborah Hall, Ft. Scott