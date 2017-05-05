Hays dentist reappointed to Kansas Dental Board

OFFICE OF THE GOV.
Topeka – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback today announced new appointments to boards and commissions.
“I’d like to thank these men and women for their willingness to give their time, talents, and hard work in service to the great State of Kansas. With their help, we can achieve our shared goal of making Kansas the best state in America to raise a family and grow a business,” said Governor Brownback.
The Governor’s Office is always looking for qualified, interested Kansans to serve the state on commissions and boards in their areas of expertise. If you are interested in serving on a commission or board, please visit http://governor.ks.gov/serving-kansans/office-of-appointments.
Firefighters Memorial Advisory Committee
Duane Banzet, Neodesha
Children’s Cabinet
Terri Rice, Wichita
Jerry Henry, Cummings
Kansas Water Authority
Ted Nighswonger, Lenora
Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission
Derek Ramos, Garden City
Sentencing Commission
Dan Dunbar, Lawrence
State Fair Board
Virginia Crossland-Macha, Gas (reappointment)
Emergency Medical Services Board
Dr. Joel Hornung, Council Grove (reappointment)
Chad Pore, Greensburg (reappointment)
Kansas Dental Board
Dr. Jarrod Jones, Hays (reappointment)
Dr. Stanley Wint, Gardner
Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
Thomas “Artie” Lucas, Olathe
Kansas Selective Service Systems
Blaine Van Meter, Scandia
John Altevogt, Edwardsville
David Lightner, Olathe
Don Alexander, Parsons
Deborah Hall, Ft. Scott