Hays BOE to take up bus purchase

The USD 489 school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Toepfer board room at the district administrative center to consider a bus purchase for the Early Childhood program.

The board will hear reports on the early childhood program, as well as receive bids on a new vehicle.

The school calendar for the upcoming year will be considered Monday. Students would start school on Aug. 16 and end school on May 18.

The board will also receive bids on a fire alarm testing and maintenance.

The agreement between Fort Hays State University and the district on Lewis Field will be discussed.

Tracy Kaiser, executive director of finance and support services, will present an update on Kansas Educational Risk Management pool and costs for the district’s workers compensation insurance for the 2017-18 school year.

Superintendent John Thissen will discuss the frequency of which USD 489 facilities are used by outside organizations.