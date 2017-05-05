‘Garage Guru’ visits NCK Tech automotive program

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

A member of the Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Garage Gurus was in the NCK Tech garage Thursday offering a lesson on vehicle electrical systems.

Some might know the Garage Guru brand from its TV show on Velocity.

Brian Reager, technical product specialist out of Colorado, said he usually offers short classes to professional mechanics. Reager is not a part of the TV Show.

The parts company offers traveling instruction courses across the country. This was the first time one of the gurus has visited the NCK campus.

“It helps the students to hear this from someone other than us teachers,” said Richard Cox, NCK automotive technology teacher. “They get to hear it from another perspective.”

Electrical knowledge is key for the next generation of mechanics as 80 percent of auto repair on newer computer-controlled vehicles involve electrical systems, Cox said. Even suspension, shocks and steering are controlled by electrical sensors.

Understanding electrical systems will help the new mechanics more accurately and quickly diagnose problems.

“It will save time and money for the employers, the vehicle owners and ultimately themselves,” Cox said.

Both NCK and high school students sat in on Reager’s class.

Jarod Windlholz, a first year NCK student, said Reager broke down the lesson in a different way and the lesson was a good review.