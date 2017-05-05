FHSU’s Perkins earns All-MIAA Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State sophomore golfer Hannah Perkins has been named to the All-MIAA team, announced Friday by the league office. Perkins was listed as a second team All-MIAA performer after her outstanding second season at FHSU.

Perkins is the first Tiger women’s golfer to earn All-MIAA status since 2012 (Jordan Nixon). The Wichita, Kan. native led the team with a 79.6 stroke average this season and was the top Tiger finisher at all 10 tournaments in 2016-17. She picked up her second-career victory at the Ranger Invitational to finish the fall season (Oct. 23-24), posting three top-10 finishes to go along with seven top-20 finishes.

Perkins was selected to the NCAA Division II Central Regional earlier this week, becoming just the second FHSU women’s golfer to advance to a regional in program history. The postseason tournament will be played Monday through Wednesday, May 8-10 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

FHSU Sports Information