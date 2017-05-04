United Way of Ellis Co. will have bake sale this weekend

United Way

The United Way of Ellis County and its 13 partner agencies will be having a bake sale on Sunday at Big Creek Crossing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The partner agencies will also have booths providing information of services and volunteer opportunities. This is a new event for the United Way for showcasing partner agencies prior to the campaign kickoff.

The partner agencies of the United Way are:

Court Appointed Special Advocates

Catholic Charities

Cancer Council

Big Brothers/Big Sisters

American Red Cross

First Call For Help

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas

Girl Scouts

Hays Area Children’s Center

Options

PACT

United Cerebral Palsy

Western Kansas Association on Concerns for the Disabled