United Way of Ellis Co. will have bake sale this weekend

United Way
The United Way of Ellis County and its 13 partner agencies will be having a bake sale on Sunday at Big Creek Crossing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The partner agencies will also have booths providing information of services and volunteer opportunities. This is a new event for the United Way for showcasing partner agencies prior to the campaign kickoff.
The partner agencies of the United Way are:
Court Appointed Special Advocates
Catholic Charities
Cancer Council
Big Brothers/Big Sisters
American Red Cross
First Call For Help
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas
Girl Scouts
Hays Area Children’s Center
Options
PACT
United Cerebral Palsy
Western Kansas Association on Concerns for the Disabled