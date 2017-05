Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Friday at The Fox Pavilion.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $25 for balcony seats.

Stoney LaRue will play Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for balcony.

For more information, go to https://www.thefoxhays.com/