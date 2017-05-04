Logan resident Robert G. McDonald passed away May 3 at the Logan Manor in Logan at the age of 85. He was born July 26, 1931 in Speed, KS. He worked for many years in the oil fields.

Survivors include his wife Vada of Logan, 2 sons, Linn & Jim of Logan; 2 daughters, Carol Haberman of Hays & Mary Dole of Hill City; 2 sisters, Bette Townsend of Norton & Alva Horn of Colby; 7 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sat. May 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the Logan Christian Church with Pastor Troy Buss officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan, with military honors by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from noon to 9:00 Friday at the Logan Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cookson Hills Children’s Home, Hospice Services or Donor’s Choice.

Logan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.