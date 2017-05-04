Reward offered after dog left to drown near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An animal rights group is offering a $5,000 reward for information after a dog was left to drown at a Kansas City-area lake.

PETA officials say park rangers found the dog tied to a cinder block Friday on the shore of Longview Lake in Jackson County. He had no food or water and was caked in mud.

On Wednesday, PETA announced the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction on animal cruelty charges.

PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien says someone left the dog, who is now called Deputy, to drown in the lake’s rising waters.

Deputy is now being cared for at Great Plains SPCA and was available for adoption on Thursday.