Retired Hoxie, Kansas, Chiropractor Dr. Raymond H. Thorpe, 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Goodland, Kansas.

At his request, Raymond was cremated. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM CST at the Cottonwood Ranch in Sheridan County, Kansas, and he will also be remembered at the car show on June 17th in Hoxie, Kansas. Inurnment will be held privately in the Hoxie Cemetery in Hoxie, KS.

To read a complete obituary, please visit www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.