Northwest Kansas Knights recognized with Golden Spotlight recognition

DSNWK

Area northwest Kansas Knights of Columbus organizations are receiving recognition through Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas’ 50th Anniversary Golden Spotlight program for their continued support of people with developmental disabilities.

Every year, Knights of Columbus organizations from across the state conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drives for the benefit of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which includes those served by DSNWK. For many years, the generosity of the Knights have allowed DSNWK to offer additional support to those we serve through a variety of ways.

One of those ways is DSNWK’s Consumer Medical Fund. This fund was established due to the contributions made through the K of C Tootsie Roll Drive. Thanks to the Knights, DSNWK has been able to assist individuals with disabilities with the cost of medical items and care that are not covered by Medicaid such as dental expenses and adaptive equipment.

“DSNWK truly appreciates the kindness and support from our area Knights!” the organization said in a news release.

The purpose of Golden Spotlight is to recognize 50 people, businesses or organizations for their contribution and dedication during Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas’ 50th anniversary. Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is a non-profit serving 18 counties and more than 500 individuals in northwest Kansas.