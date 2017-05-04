Natoma man in custody after foot chase in Rooks Co.

Rooks County Sheriff’s Department

A Natoma man has been arrested after a reported chase in Rooks County on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Rooks County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies attempted to execute a felony arrested warrant on Leonard Ramsey, Natoma, in the 2300 block of R Road in Rooks County.

Upon contact, Ramsey fled on foot, according to the news release. Deputies set up a perimeter on the property and requested addition units to respond. Law enforcement units from the Plainville Police Department, Osborne County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 unit and Ellis County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded to assist. A KHP aircraft also assisted.

Ramsey was located on the property and taken into custody without further incident.