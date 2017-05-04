Jimmy D. Kennedy, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at The Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. He was born on November 29, 1942 in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Charles Ector and Forest Lula King Kennedy. A lifetime resident of Scott City, Kansas, he was a farmer and did contract labor.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Scott City, Kansas and was a past member of the Scott City Shrine Club, Masonic Lodge and Scott City Golf Course.

On November 29, 1964 he married Peggy L. Chvilicek in Raton, New Mexico.

Survivors Include his One Son – James & Deanna Kennedy of Scott City, Kansas, One Grandson – Cody & Tisha Kennedy of Scott City, Kansas, One Granddaughter – Amanda Kennedy of Scott City, Kansas, Three Sisters – Mary Lou Oeser of Scott City, Kansas, Joan & Scotty Showalter of Garden City, Kansas, Barbara Drew of Garden City, Kansas and One Sister In Law Dixie Kennedy of Danville, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Five Brothers – Charles Jr., Bobbie Lee, Duane, Max, Jerry, One Sister – Shirley Ann, and Two Nephews – Billy Kennedy and Johnnie Eitel.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Kyle Evans presiding.

Memorials In Lieu Of Flowers may be given to Jimmy D. Kennedy Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

Inurnment will be in the Modoc Cemetery in Modoc, Kansas.

There will be no calling times.