Jeffrey Patrick Mason was born March 17, 1963, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Arnold and Sharon (Hickman) Mason. He lost his courageous battle with pancreatic/liver cancer on April 28, 2017, in WaKeeney, Kansas. He moved to Anchorage, Alaska, as an infant in May of 1963. He grew up and received his education in Alaska. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and gold mining.

Jeff loved warm weather and eventually migrated to the southwest living in Arizonsa and later in Texas. After the death of his stepfather, Del Turner, Jeff moved to WaKeeney, Kansas, where he became the caregiver of his ailing mother until her death in November 2016. In recent years, he discovered wintering in Hawaii with his Auntie Phyl and made many friends there as well.

Jeff married Judy McKinley in 1982 in Peters Creek, Alaska, and has a stepson James McKinley. He later married Michelle Hare in Anchorage, Alaska, who gave him a son, Jeffrey on July 6, 1990. He married Genelle Bunney who gave him a daughter, Krystelle on March 28, 1993. He married Karen Oberg on April 7, 2002, who had three children, Eric and Toni Oberg, and Austin Gamez.

Jeff was associated with the KOA campground in WaKeeney and was a member of the Crosspoint Church there. Jeff loved life and was a jokester. He fought cancer with all his might never giving up until the very end.

Jeff is survived by his childhood sweetheart, caregiver, and fiance, Annette, his children, stepchildren, and grandchildren, two brothers, John of Petersburg, Alaska, and James, of Phoenix, Arizona, his “paw” son and sidekick of 14 years, Dooley, and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends who mourn his passing. His parents predeceased him within the past year.

The family wishes to acknowledge the medical community who treated Jeff and the people of Hospice who helped care for him in his final hours.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the cancer organization of your choice.