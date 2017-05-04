Healing After Loss of Suicide May events

Healing After Loss of Suicide

This program offers family members and friends of those who have lost a loved one to suicide a place to connect with others

who are dealing with this highly specialized grief recovery process. Like all the other grief support programs HALOS is

offered in a confidential and safe but informal environment.

When: Monday, May 8, 2017

Dinner: JD’s Chicken – 5:30 p.m.

740 East 8th

Gathering: 7:00 p.m.

Center for Life Experiences

2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601

For more info:

Ann Leiker – Coordinator – Call/Text 785-259-6859

When: Wednesday, May 22, 2017

Dinner: Gambino’s Pizza- 5:30 p.m.

2102 Vine St.

Gathering: 7:00 p.m.

Center for Life Experiences

2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601

For more info:

Ann Leiker – Coordinator – Call/Text 785-259-6859