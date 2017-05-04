Healing After Loss of Suicide May events

This program offers family members and friends of those who have lost a loved one to suicide a place to connect with others
who are dealing with this highly specialized grief recovery process. Like all the other grief support programs HALOS is
offered in a confidential and safe but informal environment.
When: Monday, May 8, 2017
Dinner: JD’s Chicken – 5:30 p.m.
740 East 8th
Gathering: 7:00 p.m.
Center for Life Experiences
2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601
For more info:
Ann Leiker – Coordinator – Call/Text 785-259-6859
When: Wednesday, May 22, 2017
Dinner: Gambino’s Pizza- 5:30 p.m.
2102 Vine St.
Gathering: 7:00 p.m.
Center for Life Experiences
2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601
For more info:
Ann Leiker – Coordinator – Call/Text 785-259-6859