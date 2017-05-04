Hays, Kansas – Gilbert Von Lintel, age 89, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society of Hays.

He was born September 4, 1927 in Walker, Kansas, to Henry and Clementine (Dreher) Von Lintel.

He married Vera Mae (Stang) on October 27, 1951 in Victoria, Kansas. She died March 26, 2005.

He was a veteran of the U S Marines and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays, Kansas. He worked for Hunter Construction, Pierce and Schippers Construction and Allied Construction.

Survivors include one son, Glenn Von Lintel, Mesa, AZ; one daughter, Gail Brack and husband, Mark, Ellis, KS; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother and two sisters.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13th and Ash Street, Hays, Kansas. Inurnment will be in St. Fidelis Cemetery Victoria, Kansas with Military Honors by the Hays V.F.W. Post No. 9076.

The family will received friends from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial to St. Fidelis Cemetery Fund in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.