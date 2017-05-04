Dr. John L. “Doc” Watson, 80, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, in Hays. He was born May 17, 1936, in rural southeast Kansas to Mr. and Mrs. Jim Watson. He was a graduate of Wayside High School, Kansas University and Emporia State Teachers College. He married his wife, Sheryl, in 1979.

He began teaching his first professional position at Lawrence High School. He later earned his PhD at Kansas State University and started his career at Fort Hays State University. During those early years, he led the youth Conservation Corp. He served a term as faculty senate president. He retired in 1998 at FHSU after 28 years. He was a member of Hays Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Leslie, of the home; a brother, Bill Watson and wife, Karen, Eureka; two sisters-in-law, Donna Watson, Sedan, and Gayle Lee, Reno, Nev.; a mother-in-law, Betty Lee, Oakley; two brothers-in-law, Rory Lee and wife, Cheryl, Oakley, and Jeff Lee, Bessemer, Ala.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and Mark Watson; a niece, Carol Watson; a father-in-law, Robert Lee; and a nephew, Kody Krug.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. May 17 at Hays Christian Church, 22nd and Marshall, Hays, KS 67601.

Memorials are suggested to your local junior high school’s science department.

Condolence can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneral homes@gmail.com.