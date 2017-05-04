Diane Elizabeth (Geist) DeYoung passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at her home in Damar, Kansas at the age of 56. She was born on March 21, 1961 in Hays, Kansas to the late Eugene and Lucida (Giebler) Geist. She grew up in Hays, graduating from Marian High School with the Class of 1979, and went on to attend Fort Hays State University for two years. On August 17, 1984 she was united in marriage to Dennis E. DeYoung in Hays. They were blessed with two children, Renee and Calvin.

Diane was an owner and operator in the restaurant business for many years, most of those with the Sale Barn Café. She was always lucky playing Bingo, and enjoyed gaming at the casinos. But the greatest love of her life was being able to spend time with family and friends, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Diane is survived by her husband Dennis E. DeYoung of their home in Damar; daughter Renee DeYoung of Wichita; son Calvin DeYoung of Colby; brother Neil Geist and wife Susan of Fort Worth, TX; sisters Lois Muller and husband Jim of Wichita, Mary Gross of Wichita, Sue Geist of Dallas, TX, Bonnie Werth and husband George of Colby, and Connie Neises and husband Glenn of Overland Park; brother-in-law David Volkel of Littleton, CO; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Lucida Geist, brother Jimmy Geist, sister Jeanee Volkel, niece Heather Muller, and nephew Adam Bruna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery near Palco. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Prayer Vigil at 7:00pm.