Details on Hays/Ellis Co. Sesquicentennial events released

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays Convention and Visitor’s Bureau along with community partners have announced the schedule for the Hays/Ellis County Sesquicentennial July 20-23.

Hays, Ellis County and Fort Hays were all founded in 1867.

The summer celebration is to honor the area’s history.

“The collaboration and work that is going into putting this together is pretty amazing in and of itself,” said Sara Bloom, executive director of Downtown Hays Development Corp. “The DHDC is working with the CVB and city to really commemorate the history of city, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone.”

The events will kick off the night of Thursday, July 20 when the Hays Larks will take on the El Dorado Broncos at Larks Park.

Organizers hope to have a live gun fight with re-enactors at the pitcher’s mound.

Hedrick’s Petting Zoo and the Pride of Texas Carnival will be at the Ellis County Fair Grounds Thursday through Saturday nights.

Participants of all ages will be able to participate in the Ag Olympics at the Fairgrounds on Thursday night. This event has been resurrected at the fair after a long hiatus.

Events will include water trough relays and other ag-related fun. The entry fee will be $25 per team. There will be four different age divisions, including adults.

The Ellis County fair opens July 15, and the 4-H portion of the fair will open July 18.

For a full list of fair activities visit the fair website by clicking here.

The Hays Arts Council will host a special sesquicentennial art exhibit titled “A Place in Time,” which will open June 16 during the Summer Art Walk and run through mid August. It will include historical references and a replica of the iconic mural on the side of the historic Fox Pavilion Theatre.

The arts council also will feature a Pete Felten exhibit, which will include some of his limestone sculptures and models for the four two-ton limestone sculptures he was commissioned to create for the state capitol.

“In the history of this community, he is one of the community’s most important figures,” said Brenda Meder, Hays Arts Council executive director. “He is as an important icon as Cody, Custer or Hickok.”

The Hays Arts Council also will be sponsoring a coloring contest for area youth. More details on this will be announced at a later date.

The Sister Cities organization will sponsor an art show with a reception at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hays Public Library. It will feature pieces from Paraguay.

Friday night, Downtown Hays Development Corp. has added a Main Street Cruise to coincide with the annual Thunder on the Bricks Car, Truck and Cycle Show, which will be Saturday, July 22.

Bloom said she hopes car enthusiast in town for the show will cruise downtown, play some classic music and show off their classic vehicles.

The Jimmy Dee Band, a regional blues group, will play for the street dance, starting at 7 p.m. Friday at 10th and Main streets. The dance and all downtown events are free.

The Hays Cancer Council will have its annual 5K fundraiser at 7 a.m. Saturday downtown. Money raised from the event helps finance an assistance fund for people suffering from cancer in Hays. The fund assists with medical bills, medication costs and costs associated with transportation to medical appointments.

More on registration for the event will be released at a later date, but registrations will be taken up to and including the day of the event.

Events will conclude Saturday night with country artist Ned LeDoux, Chris LeDoux’s son, performing at the fairgrounds. Admission is free.

The Hays Ministerial Alliance will have a city-wide church service at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 23 at Municipal Park. Several community churches are canceling or shortening their services and encouraging members to attend the community event instead.

Other events Sunday include a free hot dog picnic sponsored by the city of Hays, inflatable bounce village, free museum visits at the Ellis County Historical Society Museum, a free swim day and a demolition derby at the fairgrounds.

Re-enactors from the Hays Community Theater will portray historical figures in costume Sunday at Municipal Park during the community picnic.

“This is a special date,” said Melissa Dixon, director of the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We hope people will black it out on their calendars and bring their friends and family.”

For more information, visit downtownhays.com or visithays.com.