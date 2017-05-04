Court to reconsider death penalty for one of the most notorious crimes in the state

JOHN HANNA, Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is considering for a second time whether to spare two brothers from being executed for four murders in what became known as “the Wichita massacre.”

The justices were hearing arguments from attorneys Thursday in the cases of Jonathan and Reginald Carr.

They were convicted of dozens of crimes against five people in December 2000 that ended with the victims being shot in a field. One woman survived.

The crimes were among the most notorious in the state since the 1959 slayings of a western Kansas family that inspired the book “In Cold Blood.”

The Kansas court overturned the death sentences in July 2014 and cited flaws in their joint trial and sentencing hearing. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Kansas court’s rulings and forced another review.