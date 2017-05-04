Center for Health Improvement will host annual Senior Health & Fitness Day

Hays Medical Center

HaysMed’s Center for Health Improvement will host its annual Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The come-and-go program begins with registration/coffee and welcome at 8:15 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., Sam Horacek will lead participants through a “Strong and Steady” balance class. Kelly Flaska and the Center interns will take participants through a Senior Circuit Workout at 9:10 a.m. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Gail Jensen will relax the participants with a 20-minute Hatha/Yin Yoga demonstration. From 10 to 11a.m., participants can choose to jump into the pool with Kelly Flaska for Water Aerobics or join Taylor Jones and the Center interns for bingo/cards/trivia. A light lunch will be served to all participants with special presenter, Carmen Winter from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There is no charge for registration. Participants can join all the activities or just attend one or two. Members and non-members are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring a jacket as individual comfort levels may vary.

National Senior Health & Fitness Day is organized as a public/private good health partnership by the Mature Market Resource Center. It is a program which offers fitness activities for older adults at more than 1,500 locations including hospitals, park and recreation departments, senior centers, health clubs, retirement communities, houses of worship, health departments and other community locations. This national event is held annually on the last Wednesday in May as part of Older Americans Month.

“Older adults at all levels of physical fitness are encouraged to make fitness a goal for life,” said Taylor Jones, Wellness Specialists and Certified Personal Trainer of The Center for Health Improvement. “Our goal is to keep older adults moving at whatever age they may be; by showing them that it is never too late to set fitness goals and to make regular exercise a part of their life.”

Please RSVP by Friday, May 26, by calling 785-623-5900.