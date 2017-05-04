Broncos make several changes to their personnel department

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have promoted Tom Heckert from pro personnel director to senior personnel adviser.

Hecker’s successor as pro personnel director is A.J. Durso, who was his assistant the last two seasons after serving two years as the club’s pro scouting director.

GM John Elway also announced that Brian Stark was named college scouting director after serving five years as a Broncos scout.

The changes followed the departure of former college scouting director Adam Peters, who was hired by new 49ers GM John Lynch to serve as his vice president of player personnel.

Also, the Broncos announced the latest member of their Ring of Fame is former coach Red Miller, who led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl 40 years ago.