William W. “Wally” Walters, 78, of Palm City, Florida, passed away peacefully, on April 24, 2017, at Indian River Medical Center in the care of Hospice.

Wally was born in Hays, Kansas, on August 7, 1938, as the eleventh child to Mary Amelia (née Schukman) and Joseph James Walters. He spent his childhood in Hays and graduated from Thomas Moore Prep. In 1962, Wally began working as a salesman with RJReynolds Tobacco Company and remained with the company until his retirement, as Division Sales Manager, Greenville, SC, office, in 1993. Wally married Dollie Ann Neece, on July 24, 1967. This year would have marked their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Together, they lived in Kansas City, Kansas; Knoxville, Tennessee; Asheville, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Navarre, Florida; and, finally, Palm City, Florida.

Wally is survived by his wife, of almost 50 years, Dollie, of Palm City, daughter, Kristen, her husband JC Britt, and their children Griffin and Grace, daughter, Terri, and her husband Scott Wallace. Both daughters and their families reside in Vero Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Charlene Weigel, of Salina, Kansas.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Joseph, sisters, Clara, Mildred, Florence, Evelyn, Ruth, Margaret, Vernetta, Lucille, and brother, James.

A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1750 20th Avenue, Vero Beach, Florida, on Friday, May 5, at 5:30 pm, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Rebman, with reception to immediately follow. Interment was held on Thursday, April 27, at Crestlawn Cemetery, in Vero Beach, Florida, under the guidance of Strunk Funeral Home.

A special ‘Thank You’ to the Staff of Martin Memorial MICU, the Staff of Indian River Medical Center, the Staff at Grace Rehabilitation Center of Vero Beach, and VNA/Hospice of Indian River County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, of Vero Beach, or Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, of Palm City.