U.S. Army veteran, FHSU instructor to address Colby Community College graduates

COLBY — Colby Community College announced that author, professor and U.S. Army veteran Seth Kastle will be the featured speaker at commencement exercises on Friday, May 12. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Colby Community Building.

Kastle is an instructor of leadership studies at Fort Hays State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Fort Hays State, a master’s in leadership from Southwestern College, and a doctorate in education from Baker University.

A retired U.S. Army first sergeant, Kastle served two combat tours in the Middle East in Afghanistan and Iraq during his distinguished 16-year career. His many military honors include the Bronze Star for service in Iraq, in addition to having his uniform permanently displayed in the 95th Infantry Division Museum in Fort Sill, Okla.

He is the author of the children’s books “Why Is Dad So Mad” and “Why Is Mom So Mad,” both of which address how military families can cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2016, Kastle was selected as a Tillman Scholar by the Pat Tillman Foundation, and received the FHSU Young Alumni Achievement Award.

He and wife Julia live in Wakeeney with their two daughters, Raegan and Kennedy.

Kastle’s address and the full commencement ceremony can be viewed live on May 12 at www.openspacessports.com.