Sheriff: Kan. man held on $500K bond for alleged kidnapping

BARTON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating an alleged kidnapping and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 4p.m. Tuesday, officers in responded to report of a kidnapping in the 1200 Block of McKinley Street in Great Bend, according to the police activity report.

Miles Jackson of Great Bend is jailed on a $500,000 bond for aggravated kidnapping, according to the Barton County Sheriff’s Wednesday booking report.

In early April, Jackson was released jail after paying bond on a district Court warrant for criminal damage.

No additional details were available early Wednesday.