Ruth Ellen Bean of Hays, passed away on April 29, 2017, at Hays Medical Center at the age of 72.

She was born on July 30, 1944, in Limon, Colorado to Walter August and Evelye Virginia (Littlechild) Tegtmeyer. She attended grade school in Ogallah and graduated from Trego Community High School in 1962.

On November 6, 1986, Ruth was united in marriage to Ronald W. Bean in the United Methodist Church in WaKeeney and enjoyed 30 years of married life together. Ruth worked both as a waitress and a nurse’s aide, showing her gracious servant attitude. Ruth enjoyed reading, card playing, sewing, making quilts and doing the daily crossword puzzle.

Survivors include her husband Ron of the home, daughter Lisa (Joe) Pease, Peyton, CO; sons Darrin (Jenny) Schmitz, Shawnee,KS and Derrik (Heather) Schmitz, Hays, KS; brother Darrel (Mea) Tegtmeyer, Jonesborough, TN; sisters Donna Deason, Evless, Tx and Dianne (Ron) Barnett, Sperry,OK; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ruth will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the United Methodist Church in WaKeeney. Inurnment will take place at McGinnis Cemetery, Anna, IL at a later date.

A time of visitation and remembering will be Friday, May 5, 2017, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Dreiling Schmidt Cancer Institute. Checks made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.