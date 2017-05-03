Melvin Leon “Mel” Mehler, age 82, formerly of Meade, Kansas, passed away May 1, 2017 at his home in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born on September 23, 1934 in Bazine, Kansas the son of Fredrick W. and Marie M. Foos Mehler.

Mel was a truck driver for Enron Corp. from many years. He was a US Navy veteran having served from 1955 to 1959. On July 8, 1956 he married Lorena “Lori” Cheney in LaCrosse, Kansas. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2013.

Mel is survived by three daughters, Jodi and Cliff Logue, Hutchinson, Jeri Dean, Lindsay, Oklahoma, and Jami and Phil Hardaway, Meade, Kansas; five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Terry Dean; two brothers, Leonard and Ruth Mehler and Don and Dottie Mehler.

Funeral service and burial will be on Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:00 A.M. at the Bazine Cemetery, Bazine, Kansas. There will be no viewing or visitation.