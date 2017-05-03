KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 5/3/17

Eggplanting Them On

A grocer put up a sign that read “Eggplants, 25 cents each — three for a dollar.”

All day long, customers came in exclaiming: “Don’t be ridiculous! I

should get four for a dollar!”

Meekly the grocer agreed and packaged four eggplants. The tailor next

door had been watching these antics and finally asked the grocer,

“Aren’t you going to fix the mistake on your sign?”

“What mistake?” the grocer asked. “Before I put up that sign no one ever

bought more than one eggplant.”

