Haqys residents among FHSU MBA students to excel on national exam

Eight Master of Business Administration students graduating this spring from Fort Hays State University will be exceptionally ready for the challenges of a dynamic business environment, according to results from a national test taken by MBA graduates across America.

The students are listed with hometowns by percentile:

99th percentile: Matthew Chalupa, Overland Park (66213).

98th percentile: Alex DeCarvalho, Hays (67601).

90th percentile: Adam Brening, Lincoln, Neb., (68516).

Matthew McQuin, Wamego (66547).

80th percentile: William Dietz, Lawrence (66049).

Bruce Eldridge, Ely, Nev., (89315).

Jenna Maas, Frankfort (66427).

Josh Wasinger, Hays (67601).

These scores place them among the top graduates in the nation. FHSU administers the Major Field Test in business to graduating MBA students each semester. The test was developed by Educational Testing Services to assess the skills of graduating MBA students.

In addition to factual knowledge, the test evaluates the ability to analyze and solve problems, understand relationships and interpret material. It also provides an assessment of faculty teaching effectiveness and identifies areas of improvement in MBA curricula across the country.

“We are pleased with the knowledge and abilities of our graduates,” said Dr. Mark Bannister, dean of FHSU’s W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship. “We attract quality students and provide them with instruction from outstanding faculty members using the latest in materials and resources. The result is impressive.”

For more information about FHSU’s MBA program, visit www.fhsu.edu/mba/ or contact Rachel Dolechek, MBA coordinator, at rldolechek@fhsu.edu.