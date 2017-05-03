FHSU women’s track moves up in national rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Fort Hays State Women’s Track and Field moved up two spots in the latest USTFCCCA Division II National Rankings, released on Tuesday (May 2). Fort Hays State is one of three MIAA schools currently in the top 25 of the women’s rankings.
The Tigers generated 52.89 points in the latest computer rankings, just over four points more than they did in the previous poll that had them 24th in the nation. FHSU is now just three spots behind Lincoln University in the poll, while Pittsburg State continues its stronghold on the No. 2 ranking in the nation.
Micki Krzesinski helped the Tigers standing this week with a new school record time in the 10,000 meters. The effort pushed her all the way up to 11th on the national performance list.
Below are the latest USTFCCCA women’s team rankings.
|Rank
|Institution
|Points
|Conference
|Head Coach (Yr)
|Last Week
|1
|West Texas A&M
|202.19
|Lone Star
|Darren Flowers (8th)
|1
|2
|Pittsburg State
|186.75
|MIAA
|Russ Jewett (31st)
|2
|3
|Adams State
|131.63
|RMAC
|Rock Light (4th)
|4
|4
|Angelo State
|130.18
|Lone Star
|Tom Dibbern (1st)
|3
|5
|Grand Valley State
|115.67
|GLIAC
|Jerry Baltes (18th)
|6
|6
|Western State
|110.98
|RMAC
|Chris Bradford (8th)
|5
|7
|Chadron State
|99.07
|RMAC
|Brad Gamble (3rd)
|8
|8
|Minnesota Duluth
|93.30
|NSIC
|Joanna Warmington (6th)
|11
|9
|Saint Augustine’s
|87.32
|CIAA
|George Williams (41st)
|12
|10
|Johnson C. Smith
|84.36
|CIAA
|Lennox Graham (10th)
|10
|11
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|84.08
|Lone Star
|Ryan Dall (9th)
|7
|12
|Chico State
|74.49
|CCAA
|Robert Nooney (4th)
|9
|13
|Shippensburg
|71.02
|PSAC
|Dave Osanitsch (12th)
|17
|14
|Findlay
|69.38
|GLIAC
|Marc Arce (29th)
|15
|15
|Humboldt State
|66.98
|CCAA
|Scott Pesch (7th)
|14
|16
|SF State
|66.66
|CCAA
|Kendra Reimer (3rd)
|13
|17
|Academy of Art
|63.55
|PacWest
|Kevin LaSure (2nd)
|21
|18
|Minnesota State
|63.27
|NSIC
|Jim Dilling (1st)
|22
|19
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|62.75
|MIAA
|Victor Thomas (16th)
|16
|20
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|55.10
|NSIC
|Marlon Brink (17th)
|20
|21
|Alaska Anchorage
|54.18
|GNAC
|Michael Friess (27th)
|18
|22
|Fort Hays State
|52.89
|MIAA
|Dennis Weber (24th)
|24
|23
|U-Mary
|51.26
|NSIC
|Mike Thorson (23rd)
|19
|24
|Cedarville
|47.84
|G-MAC
|Jeff Bolender (14th)
|23
|25
|Hillsdale
|45.41
|GLIAC
|Andrew Towne (6th)
|30