FHSU women’s track moves up in national rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Fort Hays State Women’s Track and Field moved up two spots in the latest USTFCCCA Division II National Rankings, released on Tuesday (May 2). Fort Hays State is one of three MIAA schools currently in the top 25 of the women’s rankings.

The Tigers generated 52.89 points in the latest computer rankings, just over four points more than they did in the previous poll that had them 24th in the nation. FHSU is now just three spots behind Lincoln University in the poll, while Pittsburg State continues its stronghold on the No. 2 ranking in the nation.

Micki Krzesinski helped the Tigers standing this week with a new school record time in the 10,000 meters. The effort pushed her all the way up to 11th on the national performance list.

Below are the latest USTFCCCA women’s team rankings.

Rank Institution Points Conference Head Coach (Yr) Last Week 1 West Texas A&M 202.19 Lone Star Darren Flowers (8th) 1 2 Pittsburg State 186.75 MIAA Russ Jewett (31st) 2 3 Adams State 131.63 RMAC Rock Light (4th) 4 4 Angelo State 130.18 Lone Star Tom Dibbern (1st) 3 5 Grand Valley State 115.67 GLIAC Jerry Baltes (18th) 6 6 Western State 110.98 RMAC Chris Bradford (8th) 5 7 Chadron State 99.07 RMAC Brad Gamble (3rd) 8 8 Minnesota Duluth 93.30 NSIC Joanna Warmington (6th) 11 9 Saint Augustine’s 87.32 CIAA George Williams (41st) 12 10 Johnson C. Smith 84.36 CIAA Lennox Graham (10th) 10 11 Texas A&M-Kingsville 84.08 Lone Star Ryan Dall (9th) 7 12 Chico State 74.49 CCAA Robert Nooney (4th) 9 13 Shippensburg 71.02 PSAC Dave Osanitsch (12th) 17 14 Findlay 69.38 GLIAC Marc Arce (29th) 15 15 Humboldt State 66.98 CCAA Scott Pesch (7th) 14 16 SF State 66.66 CCAA Kendra Reimer (3rd) 13 17 Academy of Art 63.55 PacWest Kevin LaSure (2nd) 21 18 Minnesota State 63.27 NSIC Jim Dilling (1st) 22 19 Lincoln (Mo.) 62.75 MIAA Victor Thomas (16th) 16 20 Wayne State (Neb.) 55.10 NSIC Marlon Brink (17th) 20 21 Alaska Anchorage 54.18 GNAC Michael Friess (27th) 18 22 Fort Hays State 52.89 MIAA Dennis Weber (24th) 24 23 U-Mary 51.26 NSIC Mike Thorson (23rd) 19 24 Cedarville 47.84 G-MAC Jeff Bolender (14th) 23 25 Hillsdale 45.41 GLIAC Andrew Towne (6th) 30