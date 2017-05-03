Deputies report SUV stolen in NW Kansas

THOMAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in northwest Kansas are investigating report of a stolen vehicle and asking the public for help to find it.

Just after noon Tuesday, a 2006 Nissan Xterra was stolen in Colby, according to a social media report from the sheriff’s department.

The vehicle has a Kansas tag of “006GZW” displayed on the rear and an “Open Spaces Sports” sticker on the back window.

If anyone has any information on the missing vehicle, please contact the Colby Police Department at 785-460-4460.