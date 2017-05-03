Creative Writing Award winners honored Sunday

The winners of the 50th Annual Hays Arts Council Creative Writing Awards were celebrated Sunday in Grand Ballroom of the FHSU Memorial Union.
This project continues to touch a broad scope of young people as it invites entries from every public and private school in Ellis County – kindergarten through 12th grade, in both prose and poetry, Brenda Meder, Hays Arts Council executive director, said.
For many of the students, writing is their primary creative medium and an important aspect of self-expression, she said in a grant request letter. For others, it is another facet of their educational and cultural interests.
The FHSU English Department partnered with the arts council on this project, with a team of qualified team of judges assembled by the department project chairperson, Paulia Bailey.
The arts council asks each instructor to screen the entries and submit 15 works in prose and 15 in poetry for each section of English they teach. Even with this stipulation, the council typically receives almost 1,000 entries per year.
The Hays Optimist Club was a sponsor for the program this year.
The students who were awarded honors for the prose and poetry contests are as follows:
|
2017 Creative Writing Awards ~ Poetry
|
Gr.
|
Award
|
Student
|
Title of Work
|
School
|
Instructor
|
K
|
1st
|
Aubree Scheele-Creek
|
“If I had a Dog…”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Stacy Befort
|
K
|
2nd
|
Makala Brown
|
“Grandpa”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Stacy Befort
|
K
|
3rd
|
Logan Hook
|
“Basketball”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Stacy Befort
|
K
|
HM
|
Rowan Bader
|
“Dinosaurs”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Stacy Befort
|
1
|
1st
|
Cidnee Werth
|
“My Baby Sister”
|
Wilson
|
Lisa Schreck
|
1
|
2nd
|
Arien LaDuke
|
“Beautiful Horse”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Megan Everett
|
1
|
3rd
|
Shiloh Gaschler
|
“My Fish”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Megan Everett
|
1
|
HM
|
Kinley Pfannenstiel
|
“My Calf”
|
Wilson
|
Lisa Schreck
|
1
|
HM
|
Jade Harmon
|
“Star”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Ashley Crump
|
2
|
1st
|
Madeline Pembleton
|
“Thanksgiving”
|
Holy Family
|
Paula Beck
|
2
|
2nd
|
Kennedy Normandin
|
“At My House”
|
Roosevelt
|
Jan Burkholder
|
2
|
3rd
|
Kenlee Vehige
|
“Lurking”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Kelly Hansen
|
2
|
HM
|
Camden Luck
|
“Fish Conversation”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Joan Steinkuhler
|
2
|
HM
|
Cate Rackaway
|
“Butterfly”
|
Roosevelt
|
Dawn Keil
|
2
|
HM
|
Jakob Sloan
|
“Paper”
|
Wilson
|
Candace Sage
|
3
|
1st
|
Jacob Schaffer
|
“Yellow”
|
Holy Family
|
Jennie Helget
|
3
|
2nd
|
Derek Becker
|
“Church”
|
Holy Family
|
Jennie Helget
|
3
|
3rd
|
Kia Mader
|
“Winter Fun”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Patty Meagher
|
4
|
1st
|
Grace Glover
|
“Heading Home”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Sonya Herl & Kristy Oborny
|
4
|
2nd
|
Sophie Miller
|
“One Crazy Teacher”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Kenda Leiker (Amy Haskell)
|
4
|
3rd (t)
|
Journey Rohleder
|
“The Magic Box”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Sonya Herl & Kristy Oborny
|
4
|
3rd (t)
|
Breana Seiler
|
“One Day”
|
Holy Family
|
Teresa Schrant
|
4
|
HM
|
Lauren Klein
|
“Softball”
|
Victoria
|
Jeanne Brungardt
|
5
|
1st
|
Nate Henderson
|
“Me and My Drum”
|
Wilson
|
Leslie Karlin
|
5
|
2nd
|
Lacey Jacobs
|
“Colors of Me”
|
Wilson
|
Leslie Karlin
|
5
|
3rd
|
Leonardo Hernandez
|
“The Ancient Giants of the Seas”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Henry Armknecht (Karen Smith)
|
5
|
HM
|
Elijah McCullough
|
“An Ode to Star Wars”
|
Wilson
|
Leslie Karlin
|
6
|
1st
|
Joy Glover
|
“A Wishing
Star”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Sydney Niernberger
|
6
|
2nd
|
Dakota Metzler
|
“Winners”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Jackie Baxter
|
6
|
3rd
|
William Crawford
|
“Baseball”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Jackie Baxter
|
7
|
1st
|
Ryan Schuckman
|
“Snowstorm”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Brenda Rose
|
7
|
2nd
|
Lance Lang
|
“The Warrior
of Alborior”
|
TMP-Marian JH
|
Carol Brull
|
7
|
3rd
|
Kristen Kuhl
|
“Poetry is Not
My Thing”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Brenda Rose
|
7
|
HM
|
Chris Goodale
|
“All Eyes on Me”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Brenda Rose
|
8
|
1st
|
Hannah Flynn
|
“Grief”
|
TMP-Marian JH
|
Carol Brull
|
8
|
2nd
|
Annie Wasinger
|
“An Ode to
Fries”
|
TMP-Marian JH
|
Carol Brull
|
8
|
3rd
|
Monique William
|
“The Big Red
Barn”
|
TMP-Marian JH
|
Carol Brull
|
9
|
1st
|
Zachary Eck
|
“Wise Old Buck”
|
Ellis High
|
Matthew Spurlock
|
9
|
2nd
|
Natalie Kelsey
|
“New House, Old Home”
|
Ellis High
|
Matthew Spurlock
|
9
|
3rd
|
Noah Lohrmeyer
|
“Space”
|
Ellis High
|
Matthew Spurlock
|
9
|
HM
|
Tanner Diehl
|
“Dandelion”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Vanessa Schumacher
|
10
|
1st
|
Cori Isbell
|
“Purposeful Journeys”
|
Hays High
|
Kathy Wagoner
|
10
|
2nd
|
Emily Schulte
|
“Canvas
of Color”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Joe Hertel
|
10
|
3rd
|
Kallie Leiker
|
“The Real Me”
|
Hays High
|
Kathy Wagoner
|
10
|
HM
|
Kaitlyn Lindberg
|
“Untitled”
|
Ellis High
|
Sheri Bedore
|
11
|
1st
|
Anna Speno
|
“Painted
Hands”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Joe Hertel
|
11
|
2nd
|
Elly Lang
|
“Oblivious Beauty”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Joe Hertel
|
11
|
3rd
|
Elly Lang
|
“Pre-Performance Panic”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Joe Hertel
|
11
|
HM
|
Chase Werth
|
“The Unknown Grandma”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Joe Hertel
|
12
|
1st
|
Madison Crees
|
“I’m Messy”
|
Hays High
|
Kathy Wagoner
|
12
|
2nd
|
Madison Crees
|
“It’s OK.”
|
Hays High
|
Kathy Wagoner
|
12
|
3rd
|
Rachelle Lumpkins
|
“The Calm has Left the Storm”
|
Hays High
|
Kathy Wagoner
|
12
|
HM
|
Peyton Augustine
|
“I Told Your Secret”
|
Hays High
|
Kathy Wagoner
|
2017 Creative Writing Awards ~ Prose
|
Gr.
|
Award
|
Student
|
Title of Work
|
School
|
Instructor
|
K
|
1st
|
Jack Reed
|
“Deer and His Friends”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Susan Henrickson
|
K
|
2nd
|
Emilie Priest
|
“The Day Red Monkey Got Out”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Kristen Gaschler
|
K
|
3rd
|
Colt McCoy
|
“The Three Little Wolves”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Susan Henrickson
|
K
|
HM
|
Faythe Rummel
|
“Laura the Fairy Queen”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Stacy Befort
|
1
|
1st
|
Harmony Demoret
|
“Haunted House”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Ashley Crump
|
1
|
2nd
|
Kori Whited
|
“My Two Sisters”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Megan Everett
|
1
|
3rd
|
Asher Haag
|
“A Scary Dream”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Megan Everett
|
1
|
HM
|
Libby Schiel
|
“Mickey Mouse”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Ashley Crump
|
2
|
1st
|
Mattias Marintzer
|
“Super Dogs”
|
Holy Family
|
Paula Beck
|
2
|
2nd
|
Lucas Dreher
|
“The Paintball
Surprise”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Joan Steinkuhler
|
2
|
3rd
|
John Walters
|
“The Survivor”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Kenda Leiker (Beth Simon)
|
2
|
HM
|
Jocelyn Eck
|
“Super Baby”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Amber Deutscher
|
2
|
HM
|
Jersee Fabrizius
|
“Creepy Shopper”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Kelly Hansen
|
3
|
1st
|
Afton Froelich
|
“Pots of Gold”
|
Holy Family
|
Jennie Helget
|
3
|
2nd
|
Carson Liles
|
“The Flying Car”
|
Holy Family
|
Jennie Helget
|
3
|
3rd
|
Brody Fischer
|
“The Coyote Hunt”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Kay Poland
|
3
|
HM
|
Jenna Brull
|
“The Hot Air Balloon”
|
Holy Family
|
Jennie Helget
|
4
|
1st
|
Kritin Sharma
|
Fighting for Life
|
O’Loughlin
|
Sarah Smith
|
4
|
2nd
|
Marisa Wasinger
|
“Hide and Seek”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Amy Haskell
|
4
|
3rd
|
Kritin Sharma
|
“King of Chess”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Kenda Leiker (Sarah Smith)
|
4
|
HM
|
Kolynn Denning
|
“Milton and the Rabbit”
|
O’Loughlin
|
Kenda Leiker (Amy Haskell)
|
5
|
1st
|
Austin Carroll
|
“Everest”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Holly Lang
|
5
|
2nd
|
Addison Otte
|
“Not so Ordinary”
|
Lincoln
|
Henry Armknecht (Kerri Lacy)
|
5
|
3rd (t)
|
Kyzer Fox
|
“The Boy from the
Other Side”
|
Holy Family
|
Henry Armknecht (Brenda Stoecklein)
|
5
|
3rd (t)
|
Hope Jones
|
“My Furry Friend Series: Me and My Ferret”
|
Washington (Ellis)
|
Holly Lang
|
5
|
HM
|
Hailey Klein
|
“The Hay Bale Fall”
|
Roosevelt
|
Michaela Gower
|
6
|
1st
|
Natalie Loftus
|
“My Hero”
|
Holy Family
|
Shirley Dinkel
|
6
|
2nd
|
Delaney Staab
|
“The Naughty Nutcracker”
|
Holy Family
|
Chris Dinkel
|
6
|
3rd
|
Emily Eck
|
“Flipped Upside Down”
|
St. Mary’s
|
Jackie Baxter
|
6
|
HM
|
Tanner Werth
|
“Be Generous With Your Time”
|
Holy Family
|
Shirley Dinkel
|
7
|
1st
|
Ryan Schuckman
|
“I Have Your Back”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Brenda Rose
|
7
|
2nd
|
Brooklyn Lewallen
|
“23 on Top”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Brenda Rose
|
7
|
3rd
|
Willow Arnold
|
“Gone”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Brenda Rose
|
8
|
1st
|
Anna Brull
|
“Always Second”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Mary Jo Chambers
|
8
|
2nd
|
Makinsey Schlautmann
|
“The Princess Who Smelled of Fresh Peaches”
|
TMP-Marian JH
|
Carol Brull
|
8
|
3rd
|
Kalyssa Boyle
|
“Sunrise Plaza”
|
Hays Middle School
|
Mary Jo Chambers
|
8
|
HM
|
Leah Mages
|
“Chased”
|
TMP-Marian JH
|
Carol Brull
|
9
|
1st
|
Trinity Bollig
|
“The Great Mush”
|
Ellis High
|
Matthew Spurlock
|
9
|
2nd
|
Brady Kreutzer
|
“The Envious Flower”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Vanessa Schumacher
|
9
|
3rd
|
Lauryn Becker
|
“Jury Duty”
|
Ellis High
|
Matthew Spurlock
|
10
|
1st (t)
|
Trey Hudson
|
“The Trenches”
|
Ellis High
|
Sheri Bedore
|
10
|
1st (t)
|
Lane Fischer
|
“SSHHHHH!”
|
Ellis High
|
Sheri Bedore
|
10
|
2nd
|
Dylan Brown
|
“Sahara”
|
Ellis High
|
Sheri Bedore
|
10
|
3rd
|
Alexandria Hagerman
|
“Them”
|
Hays High
|
Kathy Wagoner
|
11
|
1st
|
Trae Megaffin
|
“Spy-ders From Hell”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Joe Hertel
|
11
|
2nd
|
Abby Burton
|
“Mom and Dad”
|
Ellis High
|
Alyssa Dawson
|
11
|
3rd
|
Elly Lang
|
“Irregular Irritations”
|
TMP-Marian
|
Joe Hertel
|
12
|
1st
|
Alayna Arnhold
|
“My Eternal Race”
|
Hays High
|
Kathy Wagoner