Creative Writing Award winners honored Sunday

Hays Post

The winners of the 50th Annual Hays Arts Council Creative Writing Awards were celebrated Sunday in Grand Ballroom of the FHSU Memorial Union.

This project continues to touch a broad scope of young people as it invites entries from every public and private school in Ellis County – kindergarten through 12th grade, in both prose and poetry, Brenda Meder, Hays Arts Council executive director, said.

For many of the students, writing is their primary creative medium and an important aspect of self-expression, she said in a grant request letter. For others, it is another facet of their educational and cultural interests.

The FHSU English Department partnered with the arts council on this project, with a team of qualified team of judges assembled by the department project chairperson, Paulia Bailey.

The arts council asks each instructor to screen the entries and submit 15 works in prose and 15 in poetry for each section of English they teach. Even with this stipulation, the council typically receives almost 1,000 entries per year.

The Hays Optimist Club was a sponsor for the program this year.

The students who were awarded honors for the prose and poetry contests are as follows:

2017 Creative Writing Awards ~ Poetry Gr. Award Student Title of Work School Instructor K 1st Aubree Scheele-Creek “If I had a Dog…” Washington (Ellis) Stacy Befort K 2nd Makala Brown “Grandpa” Washington (Ellis) Stacy Befort K 3rd Logan Hook “Basketball” Washington (Ellis) Stacy Befort K HM Rowan Bader “Dinosaurs” Washington (Ellis) Stacy Befort 1 1st Cidnee Werth “My Baby Sister” Wilson Lisa Schreck 1 2nd Arien LaDuke “Beautiful Horse” St. Mary’s Megan Everett 1 3rd Shiloh Gaschler “My Fish” St. Mary’s Megan Everett 1 HM Kinley Pfannenstiel “My Calf” Wilson Lisa Schreck 1 HM Jade Harmon “Star” Washington (Ellis) Ashley Crump 2 1st Madeline Pembleton “Thanksgiving” Holy Family Paula Beck 2 2nd Kennedy Normandin “At My House” Roosevelt Jan Burkholder 2 3rd Kenlee Vehige “Lurking” Washington (Ellis) Kelly Hansen 2 HM Camden Luck “Fish Conversation” O’Loughlin Joan Steinkuhler 2 HM Cate Rackaway “Butterfly” Roosevelt Dawn Keil 2 HM Jakob Sloan “Paper” Wilson Candace Sage 3 1st Jacob Schaffer “Yellow” Holy Family Jennie Helget 3 2nd Derek Becker “Church” Holy Family Jennie Helget 3 3rd Kia Mader “Winter Fun” St. Mary’s Patty Meagher 4 1st Grace Glover “Heading Home” O’Loughlin Sonya Herl & Kristy Oborny 4 2nd Sophie Miller “One Crazy Teacher” O’Loughlin Kenda Leiker (Amy Haskell) 4 3rd (t) Journey Rohleder “The Magic Box” O’Loughlin Sonya Herl & Kristy Oborny 4 3rd (t) Breana Seiler “One Day” Holy Family Teresa Schrant 4 HM Lauren Klein “Softball” Victoria Jeanne Brungardt 5 1st Nate Henderson “Me and My Drum” Wilson Leslie Karlin 5 2nd Lacey Jacobs “Colors of Me” Wilson Leslie Karlin 5 3rd Leonardo Hernandez “The Ancient Giants of the Seas” O’Loughlin Henry Armknecht (Karen Smith) 5 HM Elijah McCullough “An Ode to Star Wars” Wilson Leslie Karlin 6 1st Joy Glover “A Wishing Star” Hays Middle School Sydney Niernberger 6 2nd Dakota Metzler “Winners” St. Mary’s Jackie Baxter 6 3rd William Crawford “Baseball” St. Mary’s Jackie Baxter 7 1st Ryan Schuckman “Snowstorm” Hays Middle School Brenda Rose 7 2nd Lance Lang “The Warrior of Alborior” TMP-Marian JH Carol Brull 7 3rd Kristen Kuhl “Poetry is Not My Thing” Hays Middle School Brenda Rose 7 HM Chris Goodale “All Eyes on Me” Hays Middle School Brenda Rose 8 1st Hannah Flynn “Grief” TMP-Marian JH Carol Brull 8 2nd Annie Wasinger “An Ode to Fries” TMP-Marian JH Carol Brull 8 3rd Monique William “The Big Red Barn” TMP-Marian JH Carol Brull 9 1st Zachary Eck “Wise Old Buck” Ellis High Matthew Spurlock 9 2nd Natalie Kelsey “New House, Old Home” Ellis High Matthew Spurlock 9 3rd Noah Lohrmeyer “Space” Ellis High Matthew Spurlock 9 HM Tanner Diehl “Dandelion” TMP-Marian Vanessa Schumacher 10 1st Cori Isbell “Purposeful Journeys” Hays High Kathy Wagoner 10 2nd Emily Schulte “Canvas of Color” TMP-Marian Joe Hertel 10 3rd Kallie Leiker “The Real Me” Hays High Kathy Wagoner 10 HM Kaitlyn Lindberg “Untitled” Ellis High Sheri Bedore 11 1st Anna Speno “Painted Hands” TMP-Marian Joe Hertel 11 2nd Elly Lang “Oblivious Beauty” TMP-Marian Joe Hertel 11 3rd Elly Lang “Pre-Performance Panic” TMP-Marian Joe Hertel 11 HM Chase Werth “The Unknown Grandma” TMP-Marian Joe Hertel 12 1st Madison Crees “I’m Messy” Hays High Kathy Wagoner 12 2nd Madison Crees “It’s OK.” Hays High Kathy Wagoner 12 3rd Rachelle Lumpkins “The Calm has Left the Storm” Hays High Kathy Wagoner 12 HM Peyton Augustine “I Told Your Secret” Hays High Kathy Wagoner

2017 Creative Writing Awards ~ Prose Gr. Award Student Title of Work School Instructor K 1st Jack Reed “Deer and His Friends” St. Mary’s Susan Henrickson K 2nd Emilie Priest “The Day Red Monkey Got Out” Washington (Ellis) Kristen Gaschler K 3rd Colt McCoy “The Three Little Wolves” St. Mary’s Susan Henrickson K HM Faythe Rummel “Laura the Fairy Queen” Washington (Ellis) Stacy Befort 1 1st Harmony Demoret “Haunted House” Washington (Ellis) Ashley Crump 1 2nd Kori Whited “My Two Sisters” St. Mary’s Megan Everett 1 3rd Asher Haag “A Scary Dream” St. Mary’s Megan Everett 1 HM Libby Schiel “Mickey Mouse” Washington (Ellis) Ashley Crump 2 1st Mattias Marintzer “Super Dogs” Holy Family Paula Beck 2 2nd Lucas Dreher “The Paintball Surprise” O’Loughlin Joan Steinkuhler 2 3rd John Walters “The Survivor” O’Loughlin Kenda Leiker (Beth Simon) 2 HM Jocelyn Eck “Super Baby” St. Mary’s Amber Deutscher 2 HM Jersee Fabrizius “Creepy Shopper” Washington (Ellis) Kelly Hansen 3 1st Afton Froelich “Pots of Gold” Holy Family Jennie Helget 3 2nd Carson Liles “The Flying Car” Holy Family Jennie Helget 3 3rd Brody Fischer “The Coyote Hunt” Washington (Ellis) Kay Poland 3 HM Jenna Brull “The Hot Air Balloon” Holy Family Jennie Helget 4 1st Kritin Sharma Fighting for Life O’Loughlin Sarah Smith 4 2nd Marisa Wasinger “Hide and Seek” O’Loughlin Amy Haskell 4 3rd Kritin Sharma “King of Chess” O’Loughlin Kenda Leiker (Sarah Smith) 4 HM Kolynn Denning “Milton and the Rabbit” O’Loughlin Kenda Leiker (Amy Haskell) 5 1st Austin Carroll “Everest” Washington (Ellis) Holly Lang 5 2nd Addison Otte “Not so Ordinary” Lincoln Henry Armknecht (Kerri Lacy) 5 3rd (t) Kyzer Fox “The Boy from the Other Side” Holy Family Henry Armknecht (Brenda Stoecklein) 5 3rd (t) Hope Jones “My Furry Friend Series: Me and My Ferret” Washington (Ellis) Holly Lang 5 HM Hailey Klein “The Hay Bale Fall” Roosevelt Michaela Gower 6 1st Natalie Loftus “My Hero” Holy Family Shirley Dinkel 6 2nd Delaney Staab “The Naughty Nutcracker” Holy Family Chris Dinkel 6 3rd Emily Eck “Flipped Upside Down” St. Mary’s Jackie Baxter 6 HM Tanner Werth “Be Generous With Your Time” Holy Family Shirley Dinkel 7 1st Ryan Schuckman “I Have Your Back” Hays Middle School Brenda Rose 7 2nd Brooklyn Lewallen “23 on Top” Hays Middle School Brenda Rose 7 3rd Willow Arnold “Gone” Hays Middle School Brenda Rose 8 1st Anna Brull “Always Second” Hays Middle School Mary Jo Chambers 8 2nd Makinsey Schlautmann “The Princess Who Smelled of Fresh Peaches” TMP-Marian JH Carol Brull 8 3rd Kalyssa Boyle “Sunrise Plaza” Hays Middle School Mary Jo Chambers 8 HM Leah Mages “Chased” TMP-Marian JH Carol Brull 9 1st Trinity Bollig “The Great Mush” Ellis High Matthew Spurlock 9 2nd Brady Kreutzer “The Envious Flower” TMP-Marian Vanessa Schumacher 9 3rd Lauryn Becker “Jury Duty” Ellis High Matthew Spurlock 10 1st (t) Trey Hudson “The Trenches” Ellis High Sheri Bedore 10 1st (t) Lane Fischer “SSHHHHH!” Ellis High Sheri Bedore 10 2nd Dylan Brown “Sahara” Ellis High Sheri Bedore 10 3rd Alexandria Hagerman “Them” Hays High Kathy Wagoner 11 1st Trae Megaffin “Spy-ders From Hell” TMP-Marian Joe Hertel 11 2nd Abby Burton “Mom and Dad” Ellis High Alyssa Dawson 11 3rd Elly Lang “Irregular Irritations” TMP-Marian Joe Hertel 12 1st Alayna Arnhold “My Eternal Race” Hays High Kathy Wagoner