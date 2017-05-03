Hays Post

Creative Writing Award winners honored Sunday

The winners of the 50th Annual Hays Arts Council Creative Writing Awards were celebrated Sunday in Grand Ballroom of the FHSU Memorial Union.

This project continues to touch a broad scope of young people as it invites entries from every public and private school in Ellis County – kindergarten through 12th grade, in both prose and poetry, Brenda Meder, Hays Arts Council executive director, said.

For many of the students, writing is their primary creative medium and an important aspect of self-expression, she said in a grant request letter. For others, it is another facet of their educational and cultural interests.

The FHSU English Department partnered with the arts council on this project, with a team of qualified team of judges assembled by the department project chairperson, Paulia Bailey.

The arts council asks each instructor to screen the entries and submit 15 works in prose and 15 in poetry for each section of English they teach.  Even with this stipulation, the council typically receives almost 1,000 entries per year.

The Hays Optimist Club was a sponsor for the program this year.

The students who were awarded honors for the prose and poetry contests are as follows:

 

2017 Creative Writing Awards  ~  Poetry

Gr.

Award

Student

Title of Work

School

Instructor

K

1st

Aubree Scheele-Creek

“If I had a Dog…”

Washington (Ellis)

Stacy Befort

K

2nd

Makala Brown

“Grandpa”

Washington (Ellis)

Stacy Befort

K

3rd

Logan Hook

  “Basketball”

Washington (Ellis)

Stacy Befort

K

HM

Rowan Bader

“Dinosaurs”

Washington (Ellis)

Stacy Befort

1

1st

Cidnee Werth

“My Baby Sister”

Wilson

Lisa Schreck

1

2nd

Arien LaDuke

“Beautiful Horse”

St. Mary’s

Megan Everett

1

3rd

Shiloh Gaschler

“My Fish”

St. Mary’s

Megan Everett

1

HM

Kinley Pfannenstiel

  “My Calf”

Wilson

Lisa Schreck

1

HM

Jade Harmon

“Star”

Washington (Ellis)

Ashley Crump

2

1st

Madeline Pembleton

“Thanksgiving”

Holy Family

Paula Beck

2

2nd

Kennedy Normandin

“At My House”

Roosevelt

Jan Burkholder

2

3rd

Kenlee Vehige

“Lurking”

Washington (Ellis)

Kelly Hansen

2

HM

Camden Luck

“Fish Conversation”

O’Loughlin

Joan Steinkuhler

2

HM

Cate Rackaway

“Butterfly”

Roosevelt

Dawn Keil

2

HM

Jakob Sloan

  “Paper”

Wilson

Candace Sage

3

1st

Jacob Schaffer

“Yellow”

Holy Family

Jennie Helget

3

2nd

Derek Becker

“Church”

Holy Family

Jennie Helget

3

3rd

Kia Mader

“Winter Fun”

St. Mary’s

Patty Meagher

4

1st

Grace Glover

“Heading Home” 

O’Loughlin

Sonya Herl & Kristy Oborny

4

2nd

Sophie Miller

“One Crazy Teacher”

O’Loughlin

Kenda Leiker (Amy  Haskell)

4

3rd (t)

Journey Rohleder

“The Magic Box” 

O’Loughlin

Sonya Herl & Kristy Oborny

4

3rd (t)

Breana Seiler

“One Day”

Holy Family

Teresa Schrant

4

HM

Lauren Klein

“Softball”

Victoria

Jeanne Brungardt

5

1st

Nate Henderson

“Me and My Drum”

Wilson

Leslie Karlin

5

2nd

Lacey Jacobs

“Colors of Me”

Wilson

Leslie Karlin

5

3rd

Leonardo Hernandez

“The Ancient Giants of the Seas”

O’Loughlin

Henry Armknecht (Karen Smith)

5

HM

Elijah McCullough

  “An Ode to Star     Wars”

Wilson

Leslie Karlin

6

1st

Joy Glover

“A Wishing

Star”

Hays Middle School

Sydney Niernberger

6

2nd

Dakota Metzler

“Winners”

St. Mary’s

Jackie Baxter

6

3rd

William Crawford

“Baseball”

St. Mary’s

Jackie Baxter

7

1st

Ryan Schuckman

  “Snowstorm”

Hays Middle School

Brenda Rose

7

2nd

Lance Lang

  “The Warrior

  of   Alborior”

TMP-Marian JH

Carol Brull

7

3rd

Kristen Kuhl

“Poetry is Not

My Thing”

Hays Middle School

Brenda Rose

7

HM

Chris Goodale

“All Eyes on Me”

Hays Middle School

Brenda Rose

8

1st

Hannah Flynn

“Grief”

TMP-Marian JH

Carol Brull

8

2nd

Annie Wasinger

“An Ode to

Fries”

TMP-Marian JH

Carol Brull

8

3rd

Monique William

“The Big Red

Barn”

TMP-Marian JH

Carol Brull

9

1st

Zachary Eck

 “Wise Old Buck”

Ellis High

Matthew Spurlock

9

2nd

Natalie Kelsey

“New House, Old Home”

Ellis High

Matthew Spurlock

9

3rd

Noah Lohrmeyer

“Space”

Ellis High

Matthew Spurlock

9

HM

Tanner Diehl

“Dandelion”

TMP-Marian

Vanessa Schumacher

10

1st

Cori Isbell

“Purposeful Journeys”

Hays High

Kathy Wagoner

10

2nd

Emily Schulte

“Canvas

of Color”

TMP-Marian

Joe Hertel

10

3rd

Kallie Leiker

“The Real Me”

Hays High

Kathy Wagoner

10

HM

Kaitlyn Lindberg

“Untitled”

Ellis High

Sheri Bedore

11

1st

Anna Speno

“Painted

Hands”

TMP-Marian

Joe Hertel

11

2nd

Elly Lang

“Oblivious Beauty”

TMP-Marian

Joe Hertel

11

3rd

Elly Lang

“Pre-Performance Panic”

TMP-Marian

Joe Hertel

11

HM

Chase Werth

“The Unknown Grandma”

TMP-Marian

Joe Hertel

12

1st

Madison Crees

“I’m Messy”

Hays High

Kathy Wagoner

12

2nd

Madison Crees

“It’s OK.”

Hays High

Kathy Wagoner

12

3rd

Rachelle Lumpkins

“The Calm has Left the Storm”

Hays High

Kathy Wagoner

12

HM

Peyton Augustine

“I Told Your Secret”

Hays High

Kathy Wagoner

              2017 Creative Writing Awards  ~  Prose

Gr.

Award

Student

Title of Work

School

Instructor

K

1st

Jack Reed

“Deer and His Friends”

St. Mary’s

Susan Henrickson

K

2nd

Emilie Priest

“The Day Red Monkey Got Out”

Washington (Ellis)

Kristen Gaschler

K

3rd

Colt McCoy

“The Three Little Wolves”

St. Mary’s

Susan Henrickson

K

HM

Faythe Rummel

“Laura the Fairy Queen”

Washington (Ellis)

Stacy Befort

1

1st

Harmony Demoret

“Haunted House”

Washington (Ellis)

Ashley Crump

1

2nd

Kori Whited

“My Two Sisters”

St. Mary’s

Megan Everett

1

3rd

Asher Haag

“A Scary Dream”

St. Mary’s

Megan Everett

1

HM

Libby Schiel

“Mickey Mouse”

Washington (Ellis)

Ashley Crump

2

1st

Mattias Marintzer

“Super Dogs”

Holy Family

Paula Beck

2

2nd

Lucas Dreher

“The Paintball

Surprise”

O’Loughlin

Joan Steinkuhler

2

3rd

John Walters

“The Survivor”

O’Loughlin

Kenda Leiker (Beth Simon)

2

HM

Jocelyn Eck

“Super Baby”

St. Mary’s

Amber Deutscher

2

HM

Jersee Fabrizius

“Creepy Shopper”

Washington (Ellis)

Kelly Hansen

3

1st

Afton Froelich

“Pots of Gold”

Holy Family

Jennie Helget

3

2nd

Carson Liles

“The Flying Car”

Holy Family

Jennie Helget

3

3rd

Brody Fischer

“The Coyote Hunt”

Washington (Ellis)

Kay Poland

3

HM

Jenna Brull

“The Hot Air Balloon”

Holy Family

Jennie Helget

4

1st

Kritin Sharma

Fighting for Life

O’Loughlin

Sarah Smith

4

2nd

Marisa Wasinger

“Hide and Seek”

O’Loughlin

Amy Haskell

4

3rd

Kritin Sharma

“King of Chess”

O’Loughlin

Kenda Leiker (Sarah Smith)

4

HM

Kolynn Denning

“Milton and the Rabbit”

O’Loughlin

Kenda Leiker (Amy Haskell)

5

1st

Austin Carroll

“Everest”

Washington (Ellis)

Holly Lang

5

2nd

Addison Otte

“Not so Ordinary”

Lincoln

Henry Armknecht (Kerri Lacy)

5

3rd (t)

Kyzer Fox

“The Boy from the

Other Side”

Holy Family

Henry Armknecht (Brenda Stoecklein)

5

3rd (t)

Hope Jones

“My Furry Friend Series: Me and My Ferret”

Washington (Ellis)

Holly Lang

5

HM

Hailey Klein

“The Hay Bale Fall”

Roosevelt

Michaela Gower

6

1st

Natalie Loftus

“My Hero”

Holy Family

Shirley Dinkel

6

2nd

Delaney Staab

“The Naughty Nutcracker”

Holy Family

Chris Dinkel

6

3rd

Emily Eck

“Flipped Upside Down”

St. Mary’s

Jackie Baxter

6

HM

Tanner Werth

“Be Generous With Your Time”

Holy Family

Shirley Dinkel

7

1st

Ryan Schuckman

“I Have Your Back”

Hays Middle School

Brenda Rose

7

2nd

Brooklyn Lewallen

“23 on Top”

Hays Middle School

Brenda Rose

7

3rd

Willow Arnold

“Gone”

Hays Middle School

Brenda Rose

8

1st

Anna Brull

“Always Second”

Hays Middle School

Mary Jo Chambers

8

2nd

Makinsey Schlautmann

“The Princess Who Smelled of Fresh Peaches”

TMP-Marian JH

Carol Brull

8

3rd

Kalyssa Boyle

“Sunrise Plaza”

Hays Middle School

Mary Jo Chambers

8

HM

Leah Mages

“Chased”

TMP-Marian JH

Carol Brull

9

1st

Trinity Bollig

“The Great Mush”

Ellis High

Matthew Spurlock

9

2nd

Brady Kreutzer

“The Envious Flower”

TMP-Marian

Vanessa Schumacher

9

3rd

Lauryn Becker

“Jury Duty”

Ellis High

Matthew Spurlock

10

1st (t)

Trey Hudson

“The Trenches”

Ellis High

Sheri Bedore

10

1st (t)

Lane Fischer

“SSHHHHH!”

Ellis High

Sheri Bedore

10

2nd

Dylan Brown

“Sahara”

Ellis High

Sheri Bedore

10

3rd

Alexandria Hagerman

“Them”

Hays High

Kathy Wagoner

11

1st

Trae Megaffin

“Spy-ders From Hell”

TMP-Marian

Joe Hertel

11

2nd

Abby Burton

“Mom and Dad”

Ellis High

Alyssa Dawson

11

3rd

Elly Lang

“Irregular Irritations”

TMP-Marian

Joe Hertel

12

1st

Alayna Arnhold

“My Eternal Race”

Hays High

Kathy Wagoner