Cloudy, wet Wednesday

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 9 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest.

FridaySunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday NightClear, with a low around 47.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday NightClear, with a low around 53.

SundaySunny, with a high near 82.