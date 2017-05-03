Bessie Apostolas, 99, Hays, died Thursday, May 1, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 28, 1917 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Christ and Demetra (Chipain) Poulos. She grew up in Elmhurst, IL and lived there most of her life until moving to Hays to live with her daughter and her family.

She was united in marriage to George Apostolas in 1946. They celebrated 32 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 1978. She was a member of Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church and she loved to dance with her husband George. She also enjoyed knitting and needlepoint and would knit once a week with friends. She was very outgoing and fun, had great friends, and loved to spend time talking with people.

Survivors include a daughter; Margo Apostolas and husband Richard Packauskas of Hays, a sister; Ann Poulos, a grandson; Nicholas Packauskas, and a granddaughter; Zoe Packauskas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother; George Poulos, and two sisters; Helen Poulos and Mary Anton and her husband George Anton.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm on Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Transfiguration Chapel of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at the Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary in Elmhurst, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested in Bessie’s memory to the Aicardi Syndrome Foundation and can be sent to the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, Kansas 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.